Report & Results: 2022 London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Haverhill claims first Area top flight title as section victories go to East of England Co-op, City of Norwich, Bradwell Silver and Hangleton in Stevenage.

A high rise building opposite the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre was demolished on Monday morning.

It came less than 24 hours after the celebrations of Haverhill Band being declared London & Southern Counties Championship Section winners certainly put a spike on the readings of the local seismometer in the area.

It's doubtful the two events were linked, but the shock waves that emanated to the rest of the regional areas on Sunday evening would certainly have caused a rumble or two.

Championship Section:

Haverhill were outsiders for a victory before the event, yet as adjudicator Steve Sykes (joined by Stephen Roberts) later told 4BR, they weren't after they had played as the Suffolk band produced a 'Contest Music' performance that they found technically secure and musically persuasive.

It was certainly boldly confident, yet led with calm authority by MD Paul Filby. It also featured excellent contributions from prize-winning principal cornet Tim Pannell and solo euphonium Antony Sanders.

It was just what they were listening out for — and until Haverhill took to the stage as the penultimate band, hadn't yet heard.

"We were in agreement about the admirable overall standard," Steve said. "The two qualifiers were quite exceptional — balanced and flowing, with the winners giving a very well-considered performance of sincere musicality, with soloists in great form."

He added: "Third and fourth were well rehearsed but had incidents and behind them there were about six that played with great merit but were error prone. Some found it tough, but all gave us something of substance."

202 years

Haverhill's first Championship Section Area title caps 202 years of music making in the small Suffolk market town southeast of Cambridge.

For most of their contesting existence, they performed in the lower sections, but over the past 10 years or so they've claimed First Section success at Butlins and the Area before gaining promotion to the top-flight in 2016.

Now they head to the Royal Albert Hall as champions. The shock waves were surely felt in the heart of their town, some 57 miles away from Stevenage on Sunday night, as they were for inspirational MD, Paul Filby.

"I'm not silly enough to say I knew that was going to happen before we took to the stage," he said. "But when we came off though I thought we were very much in with a chance.

We really couldn't have played much better. The players did everything I asked of them. They were excellent."

BBC Suffolk

Although the band isn't yet part of the Spring Festival line-up, they hope they will be in future, whilst the win has also brought increased media profile, with Paul already given interviews to the local press and BBC Radio Suffolk.

"We would like to be part of the Spring Festival, but we also like undertaking events that enhance our profile — including playing at the Newmarket race meeting in May and performing with stars such as Ruthie Henshall."

More victories such as this and more invites like those will surely arrive in the post.

Redbridge return

An invitation to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2017 will be landing on the doorstep of Redbridge Brass.

Although they couldn't quite do enough to reclaim the Area title (their last win was in 2011) their confidently controlled account under Chris Bearman provided the judges with an early marker of menace, melancholy and jazzy fervour that deservedly took the runner-up spot come the results.

Derailed

Much was expected of defending champion Friary Band, unbeaten at the contest since 2015. However, despite a precisely measured opening section things were soon derailed with only fleeting moments of their well-known quality shining through in the other movements.

Many still felt it was good enough to claim a qualification spot as the penultimate band of the day, but soon after any hope of that was snuffed out by the commanding new champion.

A fine band will surely return to form (hopefully at the Grand Shield), but MD Chris King will be realistic to know that this was a major setback.

Greater strength

Behind them in a contest that showed a greater strength in depth than many would have expected on such a stern test, came a finely judged account from Amersham, which on another day may just have sneaked a podium finish.

The remaining top-six places went to an exciting, if edgy Zone One, and a well-structured, informed account from East London Brass.

Thereafter, the quality dipped somewhat with none of the bands having serious grumbles about their final placing.

First Section:

Suffolk may not be regarded as one of the nation's traditional brass banding areas, yet it has a history that stretches back to the earliest days of 'all brass' community bands.

And it wasn't just Haverhill Band that flew the blue and yellow flag of St Edmund proudly at Stevenage either, as East of England Co-op, based in Ipswich, claimed the First Section title on 'Spectrum'.

Formed in 1982, and led by Nigel Cooper, they claimed their first Area success since 1992 (when they were in the now defunct Midlands (South) area).

It will be their first National Finals appearance since 2008 after they produced the type of vibrantly coloured, differentially paced account — from a ferocious 'Red' to a tender 'Green', all the way to a deathly 'Purple' the judges were looking for.

Incredible work

A delighted as Band Chairman Keith Moye told 4BR. "Like other bands we've been impacted by Covid-19, but due to the incredible work of our dedicated management team we've seen almost full band rehearsals since September.

Under Nigel we've returned with an increased enthusiasm and a desire to enjoy music making together. We loved 'Spectrum' and won at the NEMBBA contest in February, but a visit from Philip Harper brought us so much more insight which Nigel worked on brilliantly."

Icing on cake

He added: "To win the title in our 40th anniversary year is very special. We now have events lined up including a CD recording and concerts and we can now look forward to Cheltenham. That puts the icing on the anniversary cake for sure."

As for the MD, Nigel added: "I'm delighted for the players — all of whom played on the Derby win earlier in the year. This is a great organisation with management and sponsors all playing their part in this victory.

I asked the band to be brave on stage and they excelled, and a special mention must go to Georgi Hawkes-Wright and Jason Beattie who won the individual prizes. We are very lucky to have a band with so many talented players who play as a team."

Qualification ingredients

The ingredients for a winning Area 'cake' were laid out by the judges Sheona Wade and Chris Wormald, who said that they had "no problem"in selecting the brace of qualifiers.

Chris later told 4BR: "It was excellent to have 15 bands come through the pandemic to perform. There was some rustiness of course, but there were one or two performances which we felt conveyed most of the required moods each colour should create."

He added: "None managed to emerge unscathed in all the sections and therefore deliver the great performance we had hoped for, but there was some outstanding individual playing. Overall, it was perhaps a little disappointing but given such a layoff that was understandable."

Melting pot

Joining 'The Co-op' in Cheltenham will be Sandhurst Silver (who played immediately before them) who really couldn't have done anymore in their quest for the title.

David Johnson used all his experience to create a melting pot of colours and textures — led by the prize-winning bass end and the excellent euphonium playing of John Storey. After coming runner-up at the National Final last year they should be a good each-way bet for a mention this time as well.

Behind them, Milton Keynes Brass claimed the final podium slot with a late surge rendition of flowing purposefulness under Jonathan Mott, whilst a determined Egham, battling Cawston and zestful Soham Comrades made up the top-six.

As Chris Wormald alluded to, inconsistencies undermined those further down the results table, although all, from Medway to Jersey Premier Brass emerged with credit on what remains a severe test of musical credentials at this level.

Second Section:

Goff Richards' 'The Aeronauts' provided an ideal way to enjoy the musical challenges on show at Stevenage on the weekend.

However, it also highlighted the somewhat precarious foundation on which banding at this level is based, with nearly every competitor reduced in personnel — from cornets to tubas, trombones to percussion.

Performances of note

No praise high enough then for all 17 contenders. You wonder how many wouldn't have decided to attend if the piece chosen by the Music Panel hadn't been as joyful and melodically accessible as Goff's uplifting work.

Each produced a performance of note — the best coming from a hugely impressive winner in City of Norwich conducted by Mark Ager.

He brought all his experience to bear on a rendition of compact balances, breezy phrasing and 'Red Devil' acrobatics — all rather appropriate given the colour of his players shirts.

It was classy, cohesive and thoroughly deserving of its victory (a third Area title since they first competed in 2015) as they returned once more to Cheltenham.

Mark told 4BR, getting to know Goff's way of writing was integral to the success. "The band played really well, and I couldn't have asked anymore from them.

'The Aeronauts' is so well written, but you do need to understand the way in which he writes. Getting to know 'Barnard Castle' and 'The Jaguar' gave us that, so playing at a sensible tempo was key."

Trio of qualifiers

Having 17 bands meant that the three podium finishes would qualify for Cheltenham, with City of Norwich joined by Tilbury and Wantage Concert Brass.

They were helped enormously by conductors Melvin White and Neil Brownless who certainly knew about balancing style with substance.

Melvin marked his 40th anniversary as a winning conductor with a touch of nous in shaping Tilbury's measured account of energetic vibrancy to provide the judges Brett Baker and Steve Sykes with the early marker.

Meanwhile, Neil's astute leadership also brought the best from Wantage Concert Brass as they secured the third qualification spot.

Quality shone through

Brett Baker later told 4BR that, "an enjoyable contest saw two bands stand out for us".

He added: "The battle for third was close as every band had something to offer. It was obvious many were lacking numbers, but it didn't really concern us too much. The quality shone through."

It was Waterbeach Brass that just missed out in fourth with their stylish rendition whilst the remaining top-six places went to Bedford with their sterling trio of tubas, and a spirited St Sebastian Wokingham.

Behind them came other super shows — from Ware Brass (and their high flying prize winning trombones) down to Castleton Brass.

Third Section:

The Third Section proved to be a wonderfully uplifting event.

Although held in the rather boomy acoustic of the Main Hall, 'Facets of Glass' provided a considered template of dynamic contrasts, rhythmic structure and musical character which could be heard well enough by the audience and especially judges David Ashworth and Chris Wormald.

Tribute

It was a great tribute to the many bands (including flying in from Jersey) that the standard was so high, although David and Chris ensured that the praise was also tempered with accurate assessments of where bands made good and less good impressions on them in the box.

Poor intonation was chief amongst the bugbears as was some strange rhythmic readings. However, the joyfulness of the tipsy celebration section and the boldness of the finale brought the best out of everyone, whilst some of the solo playing was excellent — especially the artistic baritone players.

Confident stuff

The winner was Bradwell Silver, their second Area title since 2018 (in the Fourth Section), directed by the experienced Brian Keech. It was confident stuff that made you sit up and listen, and despite some excellent challengers that followed, it repelled them all.

Little wonder MD Brian Keech said he was "so proud of every member of the band"- 18 of which had come through the ranks of their Beginner Band.

He added: "We worked so hard to perform 'Facets of Glass' to the highest standard. To win is amazing. As the winning Musical Director, I was honoured to be presented with the Arthur Copcutt Memorial Trophy.

This was even more poignant because as a young player with Bradwell I used to help the Ellesborough band and met Arthur, who was their conductor. He was a lovely man and a pleasure to know."



The band now has plenty to look forward to, with a concert for the famous Chelsea Pensioners at the Royal Hospital of Chelsea in May.

As a band spokesperson told 4BR: "The future is bright for Bradwell Silver whose sparkling, facetted glass is brimming over!"

Excellent accounts

Joining them at Cheltenham will be fellow qualifiers Olney Brass conducted by Philip Devine, and Chichester City led by Alfie Hughes.

Both produced excellent accounts that fully deserved their podium slots, with both making immediate returns to the National Final. All three will be confident of making an impression there.

Elsewhere the was much to savour, with well-constructed accounts from Fairlop Brass, Crystal Palace and Jubilee Brass (Oxford) taking the top-six places, but every band from Welwyn Garden City to Tadley Concert Brass performing with notable merit.

Fourth Section:

Although the number of competitors in the Fourth Section was approaching an all time low, the same certainly couldn't be said of the quality that was on show.

Stephen Hodel's 'Argos' brought the best out of everyone; fun and frivolous on the surface, it also asked direct questions of brass band basics — notably balance and intonation.

And whilst adjudicator Brett Baker (joined by Phillip Littlemore) admitted that it wasn't perhaps his cup of ouzo, he did appreciate that there was plenty within the Greek inspired score for the MDs and players to enjoy getting to grips with.

Super rendition

In the end it was a super rendition from Hangleton from the city of Brighton & Hove that took the honours, as the band claimed their first Area title to head back to Cheltenham (their last appearance was in 2011).

It was the type of measured performance the judges were looking for; bristling with controlled confidence under Richard Baker, especially in the lyrical central section which also saw them win the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

High bar marker

Joining them there will be Hemel Hempstead led by Paul Fothergill as they set the high bar marker from the number 1 draw that deservedly held off rivals with its precise rhythmic patterns and tasteful lyricism.

Abbey Brass led by Rob Tompkins certainly pushed then all the way though, with their super rendition of well-defined tempos and dynamics, whilst the remaining top-six places went to Royston Town's lyrically inspired take on the score that impressed many, the cracking debutants of Putney & Wimbledon and the great mix of youth and experience at Wantage Academy.

All though, from Watford to Patcham Silver (reduced in number but not spirit and enthusiasm) produced performances to be proud of.

Mattered little

Over 70 bands made the commitment to go to Stevenage, fully aware that after three years absence from the contest stage, the majority were some way off contest match fitness.

It mattered little — this was all about returning to playing. Hopefully it will be the foundation for further numerical progress in the years to come, as the quality of the musical progress of the qualifiers and champions was very encouraging indeed.

Congratulations to all the bands then, and especially to the Regional Committee headed by Kevin Williams. There was humour and remembrance, pride, passion and sheer bloody mindedness by the bucketful.

It may be an odd thing to say. But have we all missed Stevenage.

Malcolm Wood and Ian Knapton

Results:





Championship Section:

Test Piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

Adjudicators: Stephen Roberts & Steve Sykes



1. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)*

2. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)*

3. Friary Band (Chris King)

4. Amersham (Paul Fisher)

5. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)

6. East London Brass (Jayne Murill)

7. Fulham (John Ward)

8. Wantage (Paul Holland)

9. Kidlington Concert Brass (Duncan Wilson)

10. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)

11. Aveley & Newham (Nigel Taken)

12. Hitchin (Nicholas Garman)

*Invite to National Final

Best Trombone Section: Zone One Brass

Outstanding Tenor Horn: Kirsten MacDonald (Redbridge Brass)

Outstanding Euphonium: Antony Sanders (Haverhill Silver)

Outstanding Cornet Player: Tim Pannell (Haverhill Silver)





First Section:

Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

Adjudicators: Sheona Wade & Chris Wormald



1. East of England Co-op (Nigel Cooper)*

2. Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson)*

3. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott)

4. Egham (Gareth Green)

5. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)

6. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)

7. Medway (Nigel Taken)

8. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)

9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)

10. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)

11. Alder Valley (Lee Woodward)

12. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)

13. Horsham Borough (David Hamilton)

14. Staines Brass (Tariq Ahmed)

15. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)

*Invite to National Final

Best Bass Section: Sandhurst Silver

Best Soprano: Jason Beattie (East of England Co-op)

Outstanding Cornet Player: Georgi Hawkes-Wright (East of England Co-op)





Second Section:

Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

Adjudicators: Brett Baker & Steve Sykes



1. City of Norwich (Mark Ager)*

2. Tilbury (Melvin White)*

3. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless)*

4. Waterbeach (David Minchin)

5. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

6. St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)

7. Ware Brass (Phillip Littlemore)

8. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)

9. Tendring Brass (Anthony Sanders)

10. Epsom & Ewell Silver (Paul Graham)

11. Chinnor Silver (David Pegram)

12. BAE Systems (David Lockwood)

13. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Terry Brotherhood)

14. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Chris Cole)

15. Cold Ash Brass (Jemma Johnstone)

16. Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)

17. Castleton Brass (Melvin Stammers)

Best Basses: City of Norwich

Best Trombones: Ware Brass

Winning Conductor Trophy: Mark Ager (City of Norwich)

Withdrawn: Colchester

*Invite to National Final





Third Section:

Test Piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)

Adjudicators: David Ashworth & Chris Wormald



1. Bradwell Silver (Brian Keech)*

2. Olney Brass (Philip Devine)*

3. Chichester City (Alfie Hughes)*

4. Fairlop Brass (Kevin Jordan)

5. Crystal Palace (Michael Gray)

6. Jubilee Brass (Oxford) (Clifford Sadler)

7. Welwyn Garden City (Duncan Wilson)

8. Simon Langton Brass (David Cutting)

9. Littleport Brass (Matthew Brown)

10. Great Yarmouth Brass (Colin Swaep)

11. Cottenham Brass (Peter Mackley)

12. Godalming (James Haigh)

13. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong)

14. Reading Spring Gardens (Matthew Ruel)

15. Hungerford Town (Tim Crouter)

16. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Andy Wooler)

17. Tadley Concert Brass (Paul Chapman)

Best Basses: Great Yarmouth

Best Instrumentalist: Baritone (Olney Brass)

*Invite to National Final

Fourth Section:

Test Piece: Argos (Stephen Hodel)

Adjudicators: Brett Baker & Philip Littlemore



1. Hangleton (Richard Baker)*

2. Hemel Hempstead (Paul Fothergill)*

3. Abbey Brass (Rob Tompkins)

4. Royston Town (Steve Earley)

5. Putney & Wimbledon (Dr Sam Topp)

6. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones)

7. Watford (Ian Graves)

8. Woodbridge Excelsior (Chris Lewis-Garnham)

9. Hadstock Silver (Diane Pannell)

10. Witney Town (Chris Barker)

11. Pangbourne & District Silver (Stewart Lewins)

12. Patcham Silver (James Benka-Coker)

Youngest Player: Witney Town

Best Instrumentalist: Hangleton

Withdrawn: City of Oxford (tbc)

*Invite to National Final