                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2022 London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

East of England Co-op (above) and City of Norwich claim the titles on the first day of action in Stevenage

stevenage
  East of England Co-op led the prize winners on the first day at Stevenage

Saturday, 19 March 2022

        

Results:

First Section:
Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)
Adjudicators: Sheona Wade & Chris Wormald


1. East of England Co-op (Nigel Cooper)*
2. Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson)*
3. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott)
4. Egham (Gareth Green)
5. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)
6. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)
7. Medway (Nigel Taken)
8. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)
9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
10. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)
11. Alder Valley (Lee Woodward)
12. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)
13. Horsham Borough (David Hamilton)
14. Staines Brass (Tariq Ahmed)
15. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren)

*Invite to National Final

Best Bass Section: Sandhurst Silver
Best Soprano: East of England Co-op
Outstanding Cornet Player: East of England Co-op


Second Section:
Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)
Adjudicators: Brett Baker & Steve Sykes


1. City of Norwich (Mark Ager)*
2. Tilbury (Melvin White)*
3. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless)*
4. Waterbeach (David Minchin)
5. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
6. St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)
7. Ware Brass (Phillip Littlemore)
8. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
9. Tendring Brass (Anthony Sanders)
10. Epsom & Ewell Silver (Paul Graham)
11. Chinnor Silver (David Pegram)
12. BAE Systems (David Lockwood)
13. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Terry Brotherhood)
14. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Chris Cole)
15. Cold Ash Brass (Jemma Johnstone)
16. Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)
17. Castleton Brass (Melvin Stammers)

Best Basses: City of Norwich
Best Trombones: Ware Brass
Winning Conductor Trophy: Mark Ager (City of Norwich)

Withdrawn: Colchester

*Invite to National Final

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

stevenage

Results: 2022 London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

March 19 • East of England Co-op (above) and City of Norwich claim the titles on the first day of action in Stevenage

durhm

Results: 2022 North of England Regional Championships

March 19 • Kirkbymoorside Town, Tewit Silver and Flookburgh take the titles on the first day in Durham

Cwmtawe

Results: 2022 Welsh Regional Championships

March 19 • The first titles of the Swansea weekend goes to Pontardulais, Beaumaris and Cwmtawe

Nationals

Qualification focus on Durham, Stevenage and Swansea

March 19 • Bands will be looking to qualify for places at Cheltenham and London this weekend from London & Southern Counties, the North of England and Wales.

What's on »

Contest: North of England Regional Championships 2022

Saturday 19 March • The Gala Theatre, 1 Millennium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guldhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 19 March • Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1QR

Boarshurst Silver Band - Delph, Diggle, Dobcross Youth and Uppermill Bands

Saturday 19 March • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Oldham OL3 6AE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Hammonds Band

Sunday 20 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 18 • Avonbank requires an enthusiastic front row cornet player to join our lively and friendly band! We have a sensible and interesting summer programme planned and look forward to meeting the right person to complete our line up. Get in touch! Please!!

Luton Brass Band

March 18 • Percussion (Kit)

Luton Brass Band

March 18 • Bb Bass

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top