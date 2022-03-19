Results: 2022 London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

East of England Co-op (above) and City of Norwich claim the titles on the first day of action in Stevenage

East of England Co-op led the prize winners on the first day at Stevenage

Results: First Section:

Test Piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

Adjudicators: Sheona Wade & Chris Wormald

1. East of England Co-op (Nigel Cooper)*

2. Sandhurst Silver (David Johnson)*

3. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott)

4. Egham (Gareth Green)

5. Cawston (Leigh Sharpe)

6. Soham Comrades (Jayne Murrill)

7. Medway (Nigel Taken)

8. Chiltern Hills Brass (Gordon Davies)

9. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)

10. Grimsdyke Brass (Stuart Quinlan)

11. Alder Valley (Lee Woodward)

12. LGB Brass (Ian Stewart)

13. Horsham Borough (David Hamilton)

14. Staines Brass (Tariq Ahmed)

15. Jersey Premier Brass (Jason Mildren) *Invite to National Final Best Bass Section: Sandhurst Silver

Best Soprano: East of England Co-op

Outstanding Cornet Player: East of England Co-op

Second Section:

Test Piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

Adjudicators: Brett Baker & Steve Sykes

1. City of Norwich (Mark Ager)*

2. Tilbury (Melvin White)*

3. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless)*

4. Waterbeach (David Minchin)

5. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

6. St. Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts)

7. Ware Brass (Phillip Littlemore)

8. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)

9. Tendring Brass (Anthony Sanders)

10. Epsom & Ewell Silver (Paul Graham)

11. Chinnor Silver (David Pegram)

12. BAE Systems (David Lockwood)

13. Oxford Cherwell Brass (Terry Brotherhood)

14. Yiewsley & West Drayton (Chris Cole)

15. Cold Ash Brass (Jemma Johnstone)

16. Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)

17. Castleton Brass (Melvin Stammers) Best Basses: City of Norwich

Best Trombones: Ware Brass

Winning Conductor Trophy: Mark Ager (City of Norwich) Withdrawn: Colchester *Invite to National Final