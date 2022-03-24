Skelmanthorpe honour stalwart

The Skelmanthorpe Band has paid tribute to euphonium player Peter Crossley who has retired from playing after giving the brass band movement over 60 years of dedicated service.

Prior to the recent Yorkshire Regional Championships, the Skelmanthorpe Band were saddened to be informed that one of its longest serving members Peter Crossley, had made the decision to retire from banding after a playing career lasting more than 60 years.

Starting aged 8, with the Thurlstone Band, Peter eventually took to the euphonium and went on to perform with several local bands as well as becoming a proud member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Major part

He came to Skelmanthorpe in 2001 and has enjoyed his banding there ever since, becoming a major part of their growing success and rise from the lower sections to Championship Section status.

At the band's pre-contest regional test-piece run out event, a presentation was made to him and his wife Rita, to mark not just his commitment to Skelmanthorpe Band but to the banding movement as a whole.

Happy retirement

MD Martin Heartfield described Peter as being, "a shining example of all that is good about the brass band movement and a true bandsman. The band and all its supporters wish Peter and his family a very long and happy retirement."

In response, Peter said: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with 'Shat' and as I'm now recently turned 70 decided now was the right time for me to retire.

The band has a very special 'family feel' which I am going to miss very much, and I wish them all every success moving forward with the next generation of younger players coming through."