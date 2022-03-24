Cheltenham National Finals schedule revealed

The running order for the contests at the Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

With just the West of England Regional Championships left to be held, Kapitol Promotions has announced the running order schedule for the Sections 1-4 National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend of Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th September.

Saturday will commence with the Third Section, followed by the First Section.

Sunday will feature the Fourth Section followed by the Second Section.

Official invitations to competing bands will be sent to band secretaries of all qualified bands after the West of England Championships have been held on the weekend of the 2nd/3rd April.

