Signature success for Williams

Cory euph star claims yet another accolade with help of a new signature mouthpiece from Mercer & Barker.

Mercer and Barker
  Glyn Williams played on his new GW5 mouthpiece.

Thursday, 24 March 2022

        

Not only did mouthpiece makers Mercer & Barker enjoy a successful sales weekend at the London & Southern Counties Championships, but they also gained success in Wales too.

Signature win

Cory euphonium star Glyn Williams was presented with the 'Best Instrumentalist' award at the Welsh Championships as he played his part in helping the band reclaim the title.

Not only that, but he did so performing on the GW 'signature' mouthpiece which he has helped develop as the company's latest high profile Performance Artist.

Company founders Carl Mercer and George Barker told 4BR: "We were thrilled to welcome Glyn on board. He is rightly regarded as one of the brass band world's finest euphonium players with a record of banding achievements to prove it.

He has been working with us to develop the new signature range and so we were delighted to hear that the GW5 helped him to claim the award and helped the band secure the title."

Three new models

The company announced that three new models have now been produced; the GW3, GW4 and Glyn's signature mouthpiece the GW5, each with different specifications.

They added: "Glyn received his prototype GW5 a couple of weeks ago so it shows that it was the perfect choice for him.

We are now putting the new range into production, and they will hopefully be available for purchase in a few weeks time, so keep your eyes peeled, because we are sure they will be in demand."

Find out more

To find out more about Mercer & Berker mouthpieces go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/

        

TAGS: Cory

