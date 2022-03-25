Youth gets ready for National action

The National Youth Championships of Great Britain take place this weekend in Corby with fantastic performances from everyone guaranteed.

The National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain makes its welcome return this weekend at the Corby Business Academy in Northamptonshire, when 30 ensembles will display their talents in four sections of competition.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday (26th March) kicks off at 10.55am with a trio of fantastic bands in the Elementary Section, before there be smiles all round when14 ensembles take to the stage for the non-competitive Besson Prodige Debut Section — a real showcase of inclusivity and joyfulness.

And to make sure there will be no flagging in enthusiasm and energy from the audience either, the day is being presented by the wonderful human dynamo that is Dave Benson Phillips.

Sunday's activity begins at 10.20am under the guidance of compere David Hayward for the Intermediate and Championship Sections. The winners of each will gain an invitation to compete at the European Youth Championships in Malmo in 2023.

Tickets

Tickets for the contest can be bought online at www.bbe.band/YouthChamps22 from just £4.50.

Advanced tickets are available to purchase online until 9pm Friday 25th March or tickets can be purchased on the door on the day of the event.

Gala Concert

On Saturday night (26th March) the British Army Brass Band Tidworth will present a free gala concert entitled 'From Stars and Stories' starting at 7.00pm. The band will also have a fanfare team to support the weekend's results ceremonies.

Tickets to the gala concert are free, but places are limited and advanced registration is recommended: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/316

Workshops

To help fill the gap between performing and the announcement of the results, BBE has introduced a series of workshops to the event.

These include a 'Wand Workshop' from the Brass Band Conductors Association, a performance session with The British Army Brass Band, Arts Career Q & A sessions and BBE's own Brass Foundations programme.

All workshops are free to attend but all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Workshops will run from midday throughout each afternoon.

Live coverage

The contest will be both live streamed and available on catch up in the week after the event by www.Brasspass.tv and you can watch online at brasspass.tv.

The Gala concert will be available in a special free broadcast.

Speaking about the weekend, a BBE spokesperson told 4BR: "BBE wishes to thank everyone who will be helping make the event a success. There will be a team of volunteers who have taken part in a series of volunteer training sessions.

They will help welcome the next generation of banders and make their contest experience brilliant. The contest couldn't run without them."

As part of the additional attractions, there will be an array of traders including, Besson Instruments, The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, British Army and Royal Marines Musicians and Wobplay.com

There will also be a catering van for food and drinks throughout the day and RAPPS photography will be on site to take group photos of the competing bands.

Schedule:

Saturday 26th March





Elementary Section:



1. Firth Park Academy Brass Band

2. Lions Junior Brass

3. Dobcross Youth Intermediate Band

Debut Section:



1. Birkwood Brass

2. Wantage Youth Brass

3. Macclesfield Training & Junior Bands

4. Hounslow Junior Brass Band

5. Summerswood and Fairfield Primary schools

6. Lions Development Band

7. Amersham Brass Roots

8. Tewit Youth Junior Band

9. Cherry Tree Primary School

10. St Ignatius College Brass Band

11. Amersham Youth Band

12. Milton Keynes Young Brass Hoppers

13. Enderby Youth Band

14. Boughton Band

Sunday 27th March:

Intermediate Section:



1. Elland Silver Training Band

2. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band

Championship Section:



1. Dobcross Youth Band

2. Tewit Youth Senior Band

3. Lancashire Youth Brass Band

4. Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band

5. Astley Youth Band

6. Cardiff County & Vales of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band

7. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band

8. Lions Youth Brass

9. St Helens Youth Brass Band

10. Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band

11. Youth Brass 2000

