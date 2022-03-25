                 

Humphrey signals further youth investment by GUS

16 year old Jake Humphrey is the latest investment in youth by the GUS Band.

gus band
  The 16 year old becomes one of the youngest members of the Midlands band

Friday, 25 March 2022

        

The GUS Band has announced the signing of Jake Humphrey as assistant principal cornet.

Jake is no stranger to the band, having attended GUS concerts as a young supporter and in more recent years helping on both flugel and cornet.

At just 16, he becomes one of the youngest members of the famous Midlands band but comes with the top-flight experience of playing with the likes of Harborough Band and most recently, the Jaguar Land Rover Band.

As well as playing with GUS, Jake is the flugel player of National Youth Champions, Youth Brass 2000, principal cornet for the Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band, and a proud member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Fine young player

Speaking of the appointment, Artistic Director Chris Jeans told 4BR: "Jake is a fine young player and a brilliant addition to the cornet section. It's been a pleasure to see him develop as a musician and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Jake's first performance with GUS recently came at a concert at the Spinney Theatre, Northampton where he performed Peter Graham's 'Quicksilver' duet with James Screaton.

        

Humphrey signals further youth investment by GUS

