Learning to Lead with Philip Harper

Philip Harper is looking forward to meeting conductors with artistic outlooks at the next trio of

Harper
  Philip Harper will lead the workshop days

Friday, 25 March 2022

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the next dates for the invaluable opportunity to learn from Cory Band Musical Director Philip Harper.

Skills and learning

During this practical workshop day, Philip will explore effective concert planning, the value of collaboration, hands-on conducting and the importance of audience engagement.

"I have the best job in banding leading Cory Band,"he said. "I'd like to pass on some of my skills and learning to other leaders so that more grass roots bands can provide an invigorating and stimulating experience to their members, and new people can be attracted to our amazing hobby.

If you are involved with a band at any level and want to know how to lead in a way that people will follow, sign up for this all-encompassing day. I hope to see you there!"

This workshop has toured the country since 2018 covering Cornwall to Durham, so potential attendees in the Midlands and Yorkshire are now able to take advantage of the workshop opportunity.

Ideal opportunity

BBE's Education & Development Manager Sarah Baumann added: "These workshops have been an essential part of BBE's development programme over the last four year.

It is ideal for any aspiring or current music directors who wish to gain clarity on their role, improve their process of planning and designing a concert programme, better understand the importance of the audience journey and be inspired with new ideas."

The afternoon session sees a local band join the attendees for a practical session led by Philip.

Any bands wishing to take part can contact BBE's Project Coordinator Jessica Wilson on jess@bbe.org.uk

Times, places and costs

The full day runs from 10.00am — 4.00pm at a cost of £15 for BBE Members or £25 for Non-Members.

Current students can access any of the events free of charge. Ticket price includes lunch and refreshments.

Saturday 9th April:
Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester joined by Leicester Co-op Band

Sunday 19th June:
Stamford Village Hall, North Yorkshire joined by Harrogate Band

Sunday 3rd July:
City of Oxford Band Hall, Oxford demo band TBC

        

