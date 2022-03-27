                 

Treorchy Youth aims to reignite flame of music making

After the long Covid-19 break one of the most famous youth bands in Wales is looking to come back stronger than ever...

Treorchy
  The band won the Butlins title on three occasions

Sunday, 27 March 2022

        

One of the most famous names in Welsh Youth banding is making a determined effort to once again provide the nation with a stream of brass band talent to be proud of.

The Treorchy School Brass Band was founded in 1953 by the legendary Ieaun Morgan MBE who inspired literally thousands of players to enjoy brass band music making during his long career — many going on to play for leading bands in Wales and the UK.

Champions

Incredibly the band, formed from just one comprehensive school, played in the Championship Section National Finals of Great Britain in 1962 and after a new Upper Rhondda School was opened in 1965 went on to win the Butlins Youth Championship of Great Britain title on three occasions in the 1970s (above).

Peripatetic teacher Steve Martin took over the baton in 2004 and has continued to help provide youngsters with an invaluable opportunity to enjoy brass music making, with every band in the Rhondda having at last one player who he has taught in their ranks, and the band appearing at the National Festival of Musi of Youth on three occasions.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 led to a decimation of the number of pupils he was able to teach on regular face to face basis, although every effort was made to keep youngsters involved through use of technology and digital lessons.

However, since their last performance in December 2019 numbers in the band dropped from a Senior Band of 28 and a Junior Band of 20 to around half that.

Now though with a first rehearsal set for Thursday 31st March, Steve is determined to get the numbers back and develop the next generations of Welsh playing talent.

Former pupils of Treorchy are to be found in every band within the Rhondda valley and I want that to carry on for years to comeSteve Martin

Stronger than ever

He told 4BR: "There is such a rich and proud history of teaching brass banding in this area that I am determined to bring it back stronger than ever. Covid led to real challenges that we tried to meet in full, but understandably there is no substitute to playing music next to fiends sat in band.

The success of that is shown that in the last few years we have produced six pupils that have played with National Youth Brass Band of Wales, four going on to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and two becoming professional musicians in the Prince of Wales Brass Band in Brecon."

He added: "Former pupils of Treorchy are to be found in every band within the Rhondda valley and I want that to carry on for years to come."

Contact

So if you have anyone who wants to return or to take up a brass instrument, just contact Steve and he will tell you more at: stevemartins86@hotmail.com

        

