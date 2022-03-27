                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2022 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

Youth Brass 2000 leads the award winners at joyful National Championship event in Corby as Elland Silver Training Band and Lions Academy Junior Brass also claim victories.

Youth Brass 2000
  Youth Brass 2000 led the winners at Corby

Sunday, 27 March 2022

        

Results:
Championship Section:
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns & Mark Bousie


Gold Awards:

1. Youth Brass 2000
2. Lions Youth Brass
3. Tewit Youth Senior Band

Gold Award:
Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band

Silver Awards:
Cardiff County & Vales of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band
Lancashire Youth Brass Band
Macclesfield Youth Brass Band

Bronze Awards:
Astley Youth Band
Dobcross Youth Band
Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band


Intermediate Section:
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns & Mark Bousie


1. Elland Silver Training Band (Gold Award)
2. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Silver Award)


Elementary Section:
Adjudicators: John Barber & Alex Kenyon


1. Lions Academy Junior Brass (Gold Award)
2. Dobcross Youth Intermediate Band (Silver Award)
3. Firth Park Academy Brass Band (Silver Award)

Best Soloist: Euphonium (Lions Junior)


Debut Section:
Adjudicators: John Barber & Alex Kenyon


All competitors in playing order were presented with a Certificate of Achievement.

Birkwood Brass
Wantage Youth Brass
Macclesfield Training & Junior Bands
Hounslow Junior Brass Band
Summerswood & Fairfield Primary Schools
Lions Development Band
Amersham Brass Roots
Tewit Youth Junior Band
Cherry Tree Primary School
Amersham Youth Band
Milton Keynes Young Brass Hoppers
Enderby Youth Band
Boughton Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Youth Brass 2000

Results: 2022 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

March 27 • Youth Brass 2000 leads the award winners at joyful National Championship event in Corby as Elland Silver Training Band and Lions Academy Junior Brass also claim victories.

Treorchy

Treorchy Youth aims to reignite flame of music making

March 27 • After the long Covid-19 break one of the most famous youth bands in Wales is looking to come back stronger than ever...

raf

RAF Music Services to celebrate contribution of women musicians

March 27 • A special event is being held by RAF Music Service to make the contribution of women to over half a century of music making.

wALES

New AGM date for Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales

March 27 • The Annual General Meeting of Bandiau Pres Cymru / Brass Bands Wales will now take place on 23rd April.

What's on »

Contest: National Youth Championships

Saturday 26 March • Corby Business Academy, Academy Way, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB.

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick at Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 26 March • Huddersfield Town Hall Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: National Youth Championships

Sunday 27 March • Corby Business Academy, Academy Way, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB.

Glossop Old Band - Boarshurst Silver Band.

Sunday 27 March • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop, SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 27 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

March 27 • We're a thoroughly miserable second section band in Worcestershire. We don't really want anyone to join us, but, if your passing and fancy having a go on the front row, I guess we'll be polite and let you come along. Join the band? Only if you must!

Lindley Band

March 26 • SOLO HORN player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Boarshurst Silver Band

March 26 • Championship section Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a cornet, trombone and bass (Eb or Bb) to complete our line up. We rehearse every Monday and Thursday evening 8-10pm in our own large band room with bar in Greenfield, Saddleworth.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top