Results: 2022 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

Results:
Championship Section:
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns & Mark Bousie
Gold Awards:
1. Youth Brass 2000
2. Lions Youth Brass
3. Tewit Youth Senior Band
Gold Award:
Northamptonshire County Youth Brass Band
Silver Awards:
Cardiff County & Vales of Glamorgan Youth Brass Band
Lancashire Youth Brass Band
Macclesfield Youth Brass Band
Bronze Awards:
Astley Youth Band
Dobcross Youth Band
Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band
Intermediate Section:
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns & Mark Bousie
1. Elland Silver Training Band (Gold Award)
2. Tewit Youth Intermediate Band (Silver Award)
Elementary Section:
Adjudicators: John Barber & Alex Kenyon
1. Lions Academy Junior Brass (Gold Award)
2. Dobcross Youth Intermediate Band (Silver Award)
3. Firth Park Academy Brass Band (Silver Award)
Best Soloist: Euphonium (Lions Junior)
Debut Section:
Adjudicators: John Barber & Alex Kenyon
All competitors in playing order were presented with a Certificate of Achievement.
Birkwood Brass
Wantage Youth Brass
Macclesfield Training & Junior Bands
Hounslow Junior Brass Band
Summerswood & Fairfield Primary Schools
Lions Development Band
Amersham Brass Roots
Tewit Youth Junior Band
Cherry Tree Primary School
Amersham Youth Band
Milton Keynes Young Brass Hoppers
Enderby Youth Band
Boughton Band