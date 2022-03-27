Results: 2022 National Youth Championships of Great Britain

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band March 27 • We're a thoroughly miserable second section band in Worcestershire. We don't really want anyone to join us, but, if your passing and fancy having a go on the front row, I guess we'll be polite and let you come along. Join the band? Only if you must!

Lindley Band March 26 • SOLO HORN player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Boarshurst Silver Band March 26 • Championship section Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a cornet, trombone and bass (Eb or Bb) to complete our line up. We rehearse every Monday and Thursday evening 8-10pm in our own large band room with bar in Greenfield, Saddleworth.