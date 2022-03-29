Trio of bands to help raise funds for Ukraine

Three Isle of Wight brass bands will join forces for a special concert to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

Abbey Brass, Cowes Concert Band and Vectis Brass will present 'Brass for Ukraine' on Sunday May 1st at Christ the King College, Newport, at 2.30pm.

Friends

Event organiser Andy Norman, MD of Cowes Concert Band, said he was particularly keen to join the Island's fundraising efforts as he has friends in the war-ravaged country.

"Everyone has been horrified by recent events in Ukraine. I had the pleasure of working with young, professional brass players in Odessa in 2013 and it is awful to think that their instruments have now been traded for weapons."

He added: "The idea of bringing Island brass bands together for the first time, to raise funds to support the aid effort was suggested to me and we are thankful to Christ the King College for providing the venue.

We hope to put on an afternoon of entertaining music suitable for all the family."

Anthem

Each band will perform a 30-minute programme of music to suit all tastes. They will then combine for a massed band finale, rounding things off with Ukrainian National Anthem.

The corps of drums of Medina Marching Band are special guests and will show off their talents in a five-minute display. The event also sees the debut performance of the newly formed Vectis Brass training ensemble.

Admission is free but donations will go to IW MAD-Aid, the charity sending aid to hospitals in Ukraine and Moldova to help refugees. There will also be refreshments and a raffle.