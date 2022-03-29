                 

*
banner

News

Trio of bands to help raise funds for Ukraine

Three Isle of Wight brass bands will join forces for a special concert to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

Brass
  The event will support fund raising efforts

Tuesday, 29 March 2022

        

Three Isle of Wight brass bands will join forces for a special concert to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

Abbey Brass, Cowes Concert Band and Vectis Brass will present 'Brass for Ukraine' on Sunday May 1st at Christ the King College, Newport, at 2.30pm.

Friends

Event organiser Andy Norman, MD of Cowes Concert Band, said he was particularly keen to join the Island's fundraising efforts as he has friends in the war-ravaged country.

"Everyone has been horrified by recent events in Ukraine. I had the pleasure of working with young, professional brass players in Odessa in 2013 and it is awful to think that their instruments have now been traded for weapons."

He added: "The idea of bringing Island brass bands together for the first time, to raise funds to support the aid effort was suggested to me and we are thankful to Christ the King College for providing the venue.

We hope to put on an afternoon of entertaining music suitable for all the family."

Anthem

Each band will perform a 30-minute programme of music to suit all tastes. They will then combine for a massed band finale, rounding things off with Ukrainian National Anthem.

The corps of drums of Medina Marching Band are special guests and will show off their talents in a five-minute display. The event also sees the debut performance of the newly formed Vectis Brass training ensemble.

Admission is free but donations will go to IW MAD-Aid, the charity sending aid to hospitals in Ukraine and Moldova to help refugees. There will also be refreshments and a raffle.

        

TAGS: Cowes Concert Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cheltenahm

Bands ready for finals stop off in the West

March 29 • 63 bands will round off the 2022 National Championship of Great Britain qualification series — with places at London and back in Cheltenham up for grabs.

Brighouse

Brighouse honours volunteer service

March 29 • The dedicated commitment of six Brighouse & Rastrick Band stalwarts was recognised at the band's recent annual concert.

naswu

Spring Festival line-ups announced

March 29 • The list of bands competing at the 2022 Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy have been announced.

Brass

Trio of bands to help raise funds for Ukraine

March 29 • Three Isle of Wight brass bands will join forces for a special concert to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

What's on »

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 2 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 3 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Glossop Old Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 3 April • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 3 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

Vacancies »

Garforth Brass

March 29 • Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a 2nd Euphonium player for concerts and contesting.

Garforth Brass

March 29 • Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a 2nd baritone player. for concerts and contesting.

Garforth Brass

March 29 • Garforth Brass, a 3rd section Band on the east side of Leeds is looking for a 2nd cornet player. for concerts and contesting.

Pro Cards »

Phil Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus.
Composer and conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top