Bands ready for finals stop off in the West

63 bands will round off the 2022 National Championship of Great Britain qualification series — with places at London and back in Cheltenham up for grabs.

The final stop-off on the 2022 Regional Championships series takes place at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse this weekend (Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd April) when 63 West of England bands compete for qualification places for the National Finals.

The event was relocated to Cheltenham due to Covid-19 issues stopping it taking place on its originally proposed date at the Riviera Centre in Torquay. With the help of Kapitol Promotions and the hard work of the West of England Regional Committee it will now take place.

Schedule

Saturday will see the action start at 9.00am with the Fourth Section, followed by the Second and First Sections.

Sunday will start at 9.30am with the Third Section followed by the Championship Section.

Two bands from each section will gain an invitation to compete at the National Finals.

Championship Section:

Test-piece: Contest Music (Wilfred Heaton)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Alan Morrison

Draw: 11.30am

Start: Following Third Section



Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)

Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)

Camborne Town (Kevin Mackenzie)

Filton Concert Brass (Erik Van De Kolk)

Flowers (Paul Holland)

Lydbrook (Steve Sykes)

Michelmersh Silver (Melvin White)

Roche Brass (David Hamilton)

St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)

SW Comms (Stephen Sykes)

Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)

Woodfalls (Garry Cutt)





First Section:

Test-piece: Spectrum (Gilbert Vinter)

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Alan Morrison

Draw: 1.00pm

Start: 3.45pm



A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)

Andover Town (Scott Stewart)

Bodmin Town (John Maines)

Bournemouth Concert Brass (Matthew Brown)

Camborne Junior Contesting (Alan Pope BEM)

Chalford (Steve Tubb)

City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)

Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne)

Glastonbury Brass (Kevin Smith)

Hyde (Nigel Seaman)

Lanner & District Silver (Aaron Harvey)

Sherborne Town (Jonathan Lush-Camps)

Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)

St Austell Town (Stuart Chappell)

Wotton Under-Edge & District (David Boorer)





Second Section:

Test-piece: The Aeronauts (Goff Richards)

Adjudicators: Gary Davies and Steve Pritchard-Jones

Draw: 10.30am

Start: Noon



Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)

Cinderford (Chris Howley)

Downton (Paul Williams)

Gosport Solent Brass (Richard Sharp)

Helston Town (John Berryman)

Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)

New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)

Otterbourne Brass (Mark Gibson)

Poole Borough (Lloyd Bartlett)

Shrewton Silver (Mike Dunford)

Weston Brass (Lewis Wilkinson)





Third Section:

Test-piece: Facets of Glass (Gordon Langford)

Adjudicators: Gary Davies and Steve Pritchard-Jones

Draw: 8.30am

Start: 9.30am



Bratton Silver (Simon Carr)

Cheltenham Silver (Ian Holmes)

City of Bath Brass (Geraint Barnes)

Exeter Railway (Gareth Davies)

Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)

Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)

Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)

Pendennis Brass (Ben Elliott)

Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)

Redruth Town (David Nicholson)

Swindon Brass (John Heritage)

Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)

Weymouth Concert Brass (Helen Brind)

Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)





Fourth Section:

Test-piece: Argos (Stephan Hodel)

Adjudicators: David Ashworth and Alan Widdop

Draw: 8.00am

Start: 9.00am



Bideford Town Band (Mark Durham)

Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)

Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)

Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

Saltash Town (Robert Julian)

Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill)

Shanklin Town Brass (IoW) (Malcolm Lewis)

St Sythians (James Burns)

Test Valley Brass (Kevin Steward)

Tewkesbury Town (Aidan Howgate)

Wincanton Silver (James White)