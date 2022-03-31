                 

100 up for Hoyle's Yorkshire innings

The popular Yorkshire Brass on-line brass band broadcast has just doffed its cap on completing a great century innings.

  Yorkshire Brass has just notched up a century of broadcasts

Thursday, 31 March 2022

        

David Hoyle's popular on-line Yorkshire Brass show recently reached a significant landmark.

The 100th programme was recently broadcast entitled 'A Bit More Yorkshire Brass' — with David thanking listeners and supporters through his Facebook page for their support for the weekly show that started up in May 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Worldwide

Over the 100 shows he has gained a worldwide audience, with congratulations on the achievement coming from as far afield as New Zealand and Germany.

As one fan said: "Your show has been a great source of inspiration for me as a musical director trying to find new tunes for the band."

To enjoy:

To enjoy the show go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erXOlWsfzRE

        

100 up for Hoyle's Yorkshire innings

