                 

*
banner

News

Four nation battle at Flemish Open

Bands from Belgium, France, Netherlands and Austria will battle for title honours at the forthcoming Flemish Open Championships

Flemish Open
  The contest has attracted bands form four countries.

Thursday, 31 March 2022

        

The list of bands that will take part in the Flemish Open Brass Band Championships Mechelen 9th & 10th April have been announced.

It will be the eight time that the event has taken place, and it has attracted 13 bands from four countries. The adjudication panel consists of Blaise Heritier from Switzerland, alongside Ben Haemhouts of Belgium and Karl Ole Mitbo from Norway.

The event is being reported on at the 450 seat Stadsschouwburg Theatre by CU Brass.

Championship Section:


Brassband Heist (BE)
Brassband Willebroek (BE)
Festival Brassband (BE)
Hauts-de-France Brass Band (FR)

B Section:


Brassband Bacchus (BE)
Mercator Brassband (BE)
Young Brassband Willebroek (BE)

C Section:


Brassband David Zwolle (NL)
Jugendbrassband Oberösterreich (A)

D Section:


Brassband de Thudinies (BE)
Brassband Leest (BE)
Brassband Lembeek (BE)
United Brass (BE)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Swiss

Swiss announce National tests

March 31 • Works by Kenneth Downie, Ludovic Neurohr, Martin Ellerby and Christopher Bond will test the competing bands at the Swiss National Championships later this year.

wales

Spotlight on youth in Wales

March 31 • Brass Bands Wales / Bandiau Pres Cymru looks to learn from the good practice of a trio of Welsh bands.

Flemish Open

Four nation battle at Flemish Open

March 31 • Bands from Belgium, France, Netherlands and Austria will battle for title honours at the forthcoming Flemish Open Championships

Radio

100 up for Hoyle's Yorkshire innings

March 31 • The popular Yorkshire Brass on-line brass band broadcast has just doffed its cap on completing a great century innings.

What's on »

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 2 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 3 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Glossop Old Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 3 April • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 3 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

March 31 • Following relocation and changes in personal circumstances, Epping Forest Band are seeking Front and Back Row Cornets (position negotiable); Horn (position negotiable); Percussion (Kit) to join ahead of our upcoming summer engagements. â€¨

Essex Police Band

March 31 • We have the following vacancies in the Essex Police Band:. 1 x Bb Bass. 1 x Eb Bass. Cornets. 2 x Percussion

Hebden Bridge Junior Band

March 31 • MD/Conductor Needed. We are looking for an MD who will grow with us; who will nurture our young players and bring a sense of excitement to rehearsals and concerts. In a usual year we have a varied concert schedule and also have an annual â€˜tourâ€™.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top