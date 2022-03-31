Four nation battle at Flemish Open

Bands from Belgium, France, Netherlands and Austria will battle for title honours at the forthcoming Flemish Open Championships

The list of bands that will take part in the Flemish Open Brass Band Championships Mechelen 9th & 10th April have been announced.

It will be the eight time that the event has taken place, and it has attracted 13 bands from four countries. The adjudication panel consists of Blaise Heritier from Switzerland, alongside Ben Haemhouts of Belgium and Karl Ole Mitbo from Norway.

The event is being reported on at the 450 seat Stadsschouwburg Theatre by CU Brass.

Championship Section:



Brassband Heist (BE)

Brassband Willebroek (BE)

Festival Brassband (BE)

Hauts-de-France Brass Band (FR)

B Section:



Brassband Bacchus (BE)

Mercator Brassband (BE)

Young Brassband Willebroek (BE)

C Section:



Brassband David Zwolle (NL)

Jugendbrassband Oberösterreich (A)

D Section:



Brassband de Thudinies (BE)

Brassband Leest (BE)

Brassband Lembeek (BE)

United Brass (BE)