Huge financial boost for nationally significant Euros

Brass Bands England receives financial award to help project the sounds of brass bands from Birmingham.

Arts Council England (ACE) has shown its support for the forthcoming four-day European Brass Band Festival by awarding a £116,000 grant to organiser, Brass Bands England (BBE).

In addition to the events taking place across Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall from Thursday 28th April — Sunday 1st May, the award will also enable an outdoor stage to be erected to showcase youth bands and community ensembles along with some of the international competitors.

Nationally significant

It is understood that the award met the strict Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant criteria that recognises the event as being 'nationally significant'.

4BR understands that this is the first time that a competitive brass band festival event has been accepted in this way.

In addition to the 20-plus bands taking part in competitive events at Birmingham Symphony Hall, many more will now perform as part of the festival on a Community Stage erected on Centenary Square outside the venue.

Once in a decade

Speaking about the award news BBE's Education & Development Manager, Sarah Baumann said: "This incredible grant from Arts Council England means that the Festival can now truly show everything that brass banding has to offer.

This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to promote banding to the wider public and showcase what we love so much to new audiences in the centre of Birmingham."

It is envisaged that a wide range of ensembles will perform on the outdoor Community Stage, including the European Youth Brass Band, City of Birmingham Brass Band and Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band, alongside school ensembles and youth bands.

Although demand to perform will be high, there will be performance opportunities available for community ensembles, youth bands and school groups to perform, with travel bursaries available to support those from outside of the local area BBE

Be involved

Any bands interested in this opportunity should contact Sarah Baumann directly on sarah@bbe.org.uk