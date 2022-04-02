Lippeatt last chords with Hatfield & Askern Colliery

The experienced Stan Lippeatt has taken the decision to step down from his role as Musical Director of the Yorkshire band to concentrate on further freelance opportunities on stage and in the box.

Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band has announced that Musical Director Stan Lippeatt is to stand down from the role.

Having taken over the role in 2013 following the death of his good friend Graham O'Connor, he has undertaken his wishes to "look after his band"with great distinction and success.

Pleasure

Speaking about his decision, Stan first said that doing so had been "a pleasure"and that although he will be stepping back from "day to day banding"he will continue to work extensively on a freelance basis, combining it with his adjudication schedule.

During his tenure the band claimed the Brass at the Guild title in 2017 and the Yorkshire First Section Area Championship in 2019, going on to make three appearances at the National finals and gain promotion to the Senior Cup at the British Open Spring Festival.

The partnership's last formal concert together took place recently at a well-received concert at Hatfield Woodhouse where Band Manager Dr. Robert Brown presented Stan with a commemorative 'final concert' programme signed by members of the band.

Debt of gratitude

Rob said: "The band owe Stan a great debit of gratitude for the hard work and dedication which has helped to progress and develop the band into the solid organisation it is today.

We wish Stan every enjoyment in his future banding endeavours."

Stan's last competitive appearance with the Yorkshire band will be at the forthcoming Spring Festival.