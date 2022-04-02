                 

*
banner

News

Lippeatt last chords with Hatfield & Askern Colliery

The experienced Stan Lippeatt has taken the decision to step down from his role as Musical Director of the Yorkshire band to concentrate on further freelance opportunities on stage and in the box.

Lippeatt
  Stan enjoyed a great deal of success with the band during his tenure

Saturday, 02 April 2022

        

Hatfield & Askern Colliery Band has announced that Musical Director Stan Lippeatt is to stand down from the role.

Having taken over the role in 2013 following the death of his good friend Graham O'Connor, he has undertaken his wishes to "look after his band"with great distinction and success.

Pleasure

Speaking about his decision, Stan first said that doing so had been "a pleasure"and that although he will be stepping back from "day to day banding"he will continue to work extensively on a freelance basis, combining it with his adjudication schedule.

During his tenure the band claimed the Brass at the Guild title in 2017 and the Yorkshire First Section Area Championship in 2019, going on to make three appearances at the National finals and gain promotion to the Senior Cup at the British Open Spring Festival.

The partnership's last formal concert together took place recently at a well-received concert at Hatfield Woodhouse where Band Manager Dr. Robert Brown presented Stan with a commemorative 'final concert' programme signed by members of the band.

Debt of gratitude

Rob said: "The band owe Stan a great debit of gratitude for the hard work and dedication which has helped to progress and develop the band into the solid organisation it is today.

We wish Stan every enjoyment in his future banding endeavours."

Stan's last competitive appearance with the Yorkshire band will be at the forthcoming Spring Festival.

        

TAGS: Hatfield Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Band Supplies

Tip a Cheltenham winner with Band Supplies

April 2 • There are some sure way winners to be had with Band Supplies at Cheltenham this weekend — with the odds slashed on Fusion gig bags and Denis Wick products

Bideford

Results: 2022 West of England Regional Championships

April 2 • Bideford Town takes the first title on offer in Cheltenham.

Messiah

European links for Messiah

April 2 • Black Dyke Band will join forces with the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and choirs from France and Germany for a special performance of Handel's 'Messiah' later this month.

Lippeatt

Lippeatt last chords with Hatfield & Askern Colliery

April 2 • The experienced Stan Lippeatt has taken the decision to step down from his role as Musical Director of the Yorkshire band to concentrate on further freelance opportunities on stage and in the box.

What's on »

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Saturday 2 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: West of England Regional Championships

Sunday 3 April • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Pressburg, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Glossop Old Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 3 April • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 3 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bury Parish Church

Thursday 7 April • The Rock, Bury. BL9 0LA

Vacancies »

Ibstock Brick Brass

April 2 • Ibstock Brick Brass are based in Coalville and are looking for a trombone player to join the line up for a summer of concerts - position negiotable. Ibstock rehearsal on Monday and Thursday's at their band hall.

Lindley Band

April 1 • SOLO HORN player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Lindley Band

April 1 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET player required to join our friendly team who enjoy a balance of engagements and contests led by our inspirational MD Mike Golding. We rehearse Monday and Wednesday evenings, 8 to 10pm in our own bandroom which is 1 mile from M62 Jcn 24.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top