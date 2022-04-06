Report & Results: 2022 Scottish Solo & Ensemble Finals

Trombonists Joshua Parkhill and Iris Deane and baritone player Charlie Boax have been crowned Scotland's 'Young Soloists of the Year' after winning their age categories at the Scottish Brass Band Association's Solo & Ensembles Finals in Glasgow.
Talent
Twenty-six talented brass instrumentalists took part in the three age category events after qualifying through a series of regional competitions. In total 11 band organisations were represented — with instrumentation from cornet to BBb tuba.
Selkirk Silver's young trombonist Iris Deane won the Junior Class (12 and under), whilst Charlie Boax, who is a baritone player with Irvine & Dreghorn, won the Intermediate Class (16 and under).
Dalmellington trombonist Joshua Parkhill came out on top of the Youth Class entries (21 and under).
The musicians' performances were assessed by conductor and euphonium soloist David Thornton, with the event supported by Geneva Instruments.
There were three entries in the Intermediate Ensemble Class which was won by Stranraer A.
Results:
Junior Section:
1. Iris Deane (trombone) — Selkirk Silver (Gold)
Gold Award:
Izzi Stirling (horn) — Stranraer Brass
Silver Awards:
Lewis Miller (cornet) — Stranraer Brass
David Orr (baritone) — Whitburn Heartlands
Isla Gillespie (n/k) — Galashiels
Bronze Awards:
Jamie Gillespie (n/k) — Galashiels
Libby Stirling (baritone) — Stranraer Brass
James Barr (euphonium) — Campbeltown
Intermediate Section:
1. Charlie Boax (baritone) — Irvine & Dreghorn (Gold)
Gold Awards:
Mae Barr (horn) — Campbeltown
Andrea Crumlish (horn) — Riverside Youth
Aileen Orr (bass trombone) — Coalburn Silver
Silver Awards:
Aidan Miller (baritone) — Stranraer Brass
Thomas Kobine (BBb tuba) — Kilmarnock Concert
Elita McFarlane (EEB tuba) — Kilmarnock Concert
Rachel O'Connor (trombone) — Riverside Youth
Angus Paton (cornet) — Riverside Youth
Hannah McInnes (trombone) — Riverside Youth
Ryan Borthwick (n/k)
Bronze Awards:
Scott Smith (trombone) — Riverside Youth
Katie Livingstone (flugel) — Riverside Youth
Lillie McCluskie (horn) — Dalmellington Brass Academy
Eliza Bevan (n/k)
Youth Section:
1. Joshua Parkhill (trombone) — Dalmellington Band — 92pts
2. Iasaac Parkhill (euphonium) — Brass Sounds Inverclyde — 91pts
3. Mark Gammon (bass trombone) — Riverside Youth — 90pts
Intermediate Ensemble:
1. Stranraer A (Gold)
Silver Awards:
Stranraer B
Selkirk Silver Youth Band
For further information go to: www.sbba.org.uk