Fife Brass Band Festival returns with entertainment remit

The Fife Brass Band Festival will return later this month with bands ready to entertain.

Fife
  The contest will be become an entertainment event

Wednesday, 06 April 2022

        

The Fife Brass Band Festival have announced that their event will return to Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on 23rd April this year.

It will also be a new look Open Entertainment contest with adjudicators Andrew Duncan (music) Susan Chown (entertainment), listening to the programmes of 14 bands over the course of the day.

It all kicks off at 9.30am with the results at around 4.30pm.

There will be awards made for the podium finishes as well as the bands highest placed in accordance with their national gradings. A sperate award will be presented to the 'Most Entertaining Band', whilst Clackmannan District Youth & Development Band will play a concert programme during the lunch break.

        

