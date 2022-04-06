Report & Result: 2022 Holme Valley Contest

Hepworth leads the prize winners as the popular Holme Valley Contest returns.

The 94th Holme Valley Contest took place in Holmfirth on the weekend — marking its return after a three-year break due to Covid-19.

It made for a fine competitive atmosphere with a number of outstanding performances for adjudicator Roger Webster to enjoy.

Clean sweeps

The top section honours went to local favourites Hepworth with clean sweep of both the own choice test-piece of 'Paganini Variations' and hymn tune categories, whilst individual accolades went to euphonium player Ben Smith, soprano Dale Garner and conductor Ryan Watkins.

In Section B there was yet another victory to add to the honours board of Tewit Silver, fresh from their recent Area success in the North of England. They also claimed a clean sweep of the silverware thanks to their performance of 'The Aeronauts' and hymn tune.

To round off the list of imposing winners, it was Dobcross Silver who took the Section C honours, whilst Tewit Youth Band claimed the Youth Award.

Results:

Section A: Championship & First Section



Test Piece:

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)

2. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)

3. Chapeltown Silver Prize (Colum J O'Shea)

Hymn Tune:

1. Hepworth

2. Hade Edge

3. Chapeltown Silver Prize

Special Prizes:

Outstanding Euphonium: Hepworth

Outstanding Conductor: Hepworth

Section B: Second & Third Section



Test Piece:

1. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

2. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)

3. Barnsley Brass (Tim Sidwell)

4. Slaithwaite (Leigh Baker)

5. Cleethorpes (Brian Harper)

Hymn Tune:

1. Tewit Silver

2. Meltham & Meltham Mills

3. Barnsley Brass

4. Slaithwaite

5. Cleethorpes

Special Prizes:

Outstanding Euphonium: Tewit Silver

Outstanding Trombone Section: Tewit Silver

Best Percussion Section: Tewit Silver

Outstanding Conductor: Tewit Silver

Highest placed Third Section Band: Cleethorpes

Section C: Fourth & Unregistered Sections



Test Piece:

1. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith)

2. Friezland (Ben Brickles)

3. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Adrian Woodhead)

4. Thurlstone Brass (John Hopkinson)

Hymn Tune:

1. Dobcross Silver

2. Friezland

3. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge)

4. Thurlstone Brass — John Hopkinson

Special Prizes:

Highest placed Unregistered Band: Thurlstone Brass

Outstanding Soloist in Section C: Euphonium (Thurlstone Brass)

Youth and Training Sections:



15-minute programme

1. Tewit Youth (Martin Hall)

2. Boro Brass (Laura Whittaker)

3. Dobcross Youth (Seth Livingstone)

Special Prize:

Youngest Player: Harry Dunning (Boro Brass)

Special Prizes:

Outstanding Soloist in the Contest: Dale Garner (soprano) — Hepworth

Outstanding Bass Section: Hade Edge