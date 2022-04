National Finalists now complete

With all the action complete from 444 performances around the country these are the bands that have booked their places at the 2022 National Finals. Championship Section:

Saturday 15th October

Royal Albert Hall, London

Aldbourne

Bon Accord Silver

Black Dyke

City of Cardiff (M1)

Cory

Desford

Easington Colliery

Flowers

Foden's [Defending Champion]

Hammonds

Haverhill Silver

Leyland

NASUWT Riverside

Northop Silver

Oldham (Lees)

Ratby Co-operative

Redbridge Brass

Rothwell Temperance

Tredegar

Whitburn First Section:

Saturday 17th September

The Centaur, Cheltenham

Accler8

Ashton under Lyne

Bodmin

Bo'ness & Carriden

Dalkeith & Monktonhall

East of England Co-op

Ebbw Valley

Gresley Colliery

Houghton Brass

Hyde

Kirkbymoorside Town

Marsden Silver

Pontardulais Town

Sandhurst Silver

Staffordshire

Stannington Second Section:

Sunday 18th September

The Centaur, Cheltenham

BD1 Brass

Bearpark & Esh Colliery

Beaumaris

Campbeltown Brass

City of Norwich

Harborough

Helston Town

Gosport Solent Brass

Meltham & Meltham Mills

Mid Rhondda

Pemberton Old Wigan DW B

Stamford Brass

Tewit Silver

Tilbury

Tullis Russell Mills

Tyldesley

Wantage Concert Brass Third Section:

Saturday 17th September

The Centaur, Cheltenham

Arbroath

Bradwell Silver

Chichester City

City of Birmingham

Crwbin

Cwmtawe

Ellington Colliery

Formby

Huddersfield & Ripponden

Jayess Newbiggin

Kilmarnock Concert

Lofthouse 2000

Ocean Brass

Olney Brass

Ratby Co-operative Mid

Redruth Town

Skelmersdale Fourth Section:

Sunday 18th September

The Centaur, Cheltenham

Amington

Barnsley Metropolitan

Bideford Town

Brass Sounds Inverclyde

Crosskeys Silver

Dobcross Silver

Flookburgh Silver

Hangleton

Hemel Hempstead

Morecambe

North Lakes Brass

Oughtibridge

Rhyl Silver

Stranraer Brass

Tewkesbury

Trentham Brass