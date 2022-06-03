Cosentino in conversation...

The great Argentinian tuba player has been connecting to more and more people in the brass banding world.

Besson tuba player Patricio Cosentino continues to connect with brass band communities across the globe.

The Argentinian was a welcome visitor to the recent European Brass Band Championships held in Birmingham where he gave his personal insight and thoughts on the performances of the elite level bands on the live World of Brass Wobplay broadcast.

He recently took part in a special New World Brasscast episode with presenters Amy Schumaker Bliss and Tony Granados in the USA.

Video podcasts

The twice monthly video podcast sees the presenters joined by leading personalities to talk about brass band music making.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmH06C8v0tU&t=179s