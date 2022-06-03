                 

*
banner

News

Cosentino in conversation...

The great Argentinian tuba player has been connecting to more and more people in the brass banding world.

Patricio Cosentino
  Patricio Consentino has connected to brass band communities across the world

Friday, 03 June 2022

        

Besson tuba player Patricio Cosentino continues to connect with brass band communities across the globe.

The Argentinian was a welcome visitor to the recent European Brass Band Championships held in Birmingham where he gave his personal insight and thoughts on the performances of the elite level bands on the live World of Brass Wobplay broadcast.

He recently took part in a special New World Brasscast episode with presenters Amy Schumaker Bliss and Tony Granados in the USA.

Video podcasts

The twice monthly video podcast sees the presenters joined by leading personalities to talk about brass band music making.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmH06C8v0tU&t=179s

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Decade

Foden's to celebrate decade of youth investment

June 8 • National Champion to showcase 10 years of youth development — and past players can get a free ticket to enjoy it.

Brass Band Summer School

Outstanding experience on offer at BBSS

June 8 • A world class team of tutors led by Dr Robert Childs will offer an outstanding musical experience at the Brass Band Summer School in August — so don't miss out.

Bugle

Sound of open air brass at Bugle once again

June 8 • One of the UKs most famous brass band contests returns next weekend in Cornwall.

Geldard

British Empire Medal honour for Bill Geldard

June 5 • The renowned trombonist, band leader, conductor and arranger's services to music have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday and Platinum Honours.

What's on »

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 10 June • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the Royal Air Force

Friday 10 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Grove Theatre, Dunstable

Saturday 11 June • Dunstable, Unit 5, Grove Park, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Sunday 12 June • Almondbury Wesleyan Cricket Ground, Kaye Lane, Aldmondsbury HD5 8XT

Mereside Brass - Knutsford Music Festival

Sunday 12 June • Knutsford Moor. Knutsford . Cheshire WA16 6ES

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

June 9 • Following the exciting appointment of our highly experienced new MD Ian Johnson, Littleport Brass have a vacancy for cornets (position negotiable). We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm.

The Wigston Band

June 8 • We are looking to welcome an enthusiastic and experienced Musical Director to help advance our senior band and to engage with the progression of junior players through the organisation. Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday in South Wigston, Leics

Abertillery Town Band

June 8 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; 2nd baritone, Eb or Bb bass and percussion-kit & tuned. The band rehearses on a Wednesday evening 7.30pm to 9.30pm in Abertillery. The band are always looking forward to new events and repertoire.

Pro Cards »

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top