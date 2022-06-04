Conducting workshops and lectures at WMC

Leading conductors and composers to take part in a series of lectures and workshops in Kerkrade.

The World Music Contest in Kerkrade has announced that it will be organising a series of special conducting lectures and practical workshops from July 13th to 26th.

It forms part of the major music festival event which includes the WMC Brass Band Championships on the weekend of 9th/10th July. Contributors include composers Ed de Boer and Bert Appermont as well as conductors Luc Vertommen (above) and Ivan Meylemans.

Developing knowledge

The initiative is being held in cooperation with the Union of Orchestra Conductors and Instructors (BvOI) and is dedicated to developing knowledge and skills. Conductors of all ages and backgrounds can register until July 1st.

All practical workshops and lectures are also open to the public.

Tickets are on sale via www.wmc.nl/en

Timetable:



13th July: Lecture — Contemporary Composition Techniques by Ed de Boer (NL)

13th July: Practical workshop Contemporary Compositions by Shizou Kuwahara (JP)

14th July: Lecture — The History of the Fanfare Band by Luc Vertommen (BE)

14th July: Practical Workshop Chamber Music for Wind Music by Ivan Meylemans (NL)

15th July: Lecture — Orchestration for Wind Band by Bert Appermont (BE)

15th July: Practical Workshop Brass Band by Luc Vertommen (BE)

19th July: Practical Workshop Symphony Orchestra by Josef Suilen (NL)

19th: TBC

26th July: Conductors' Masterclass in Chamber Music for Wind Music by Kolonel Jason Fettig (US)