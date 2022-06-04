Sparke adds to jubilee celebrations

The sound of Philip Sparke's 'Jubilee Overture' was heard at St Paul's Cathedral as part of the Queen's platinum celebrations this weekend.

The sound of Philip Sparke's 'Jubilee Overture' was heard at St Paul's Cathedral this weekend played by the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines, Portsmouth, directed by Lt Col Jason Burcham.

It was played as part of the thanksgiving Platinum Jubilee service as the procession, which included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and made its way through the Nave.

The work was originally commissioned for the 50th anniversary of the GUS Band and first performed in 1983. It was later transcribed for wind band.

