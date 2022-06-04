Countdown starts for 2023 Euros

Preparations have already started for the hosting of the 2023 European Championships in Malmo, Sweden

The countdown to the 2023 European Brass Band Championships in Malmo has begun, with the event organisers Brass Musik Skane already showcasing many of the attractions for the event on its website.

The Championships are being hosted in the city between the April 29th and May 7th 2023, with tickets for the event scheduled to be on sale in February.

Hardenberger

The festival will include a special performance by the legendary Swedish trumpet player Hakan Hardenberger and Malmö Symphony Orchestra as well as the European Youth Brass Band and a premiere of music specially written for choir and brass band by composer Ola Salo.

Competitive attractions include the main Championship contests as well as the final of the European Soloist Competition.

Further details

For further details go to: https://www.brassmusikskane.se/