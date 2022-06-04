Positive outlook surrounds New Zealand Nationals

The banding movement in New Zealand is full of positive vibes as it look forward to its National Championships in Wellington next month.

The New Zealand banding movement is looking forward to its 2022 National Championship in Wellington next month with a sense of positivity.

That's according to John Sullivan, President of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand in his foreword to the latest edition of the 'Mouthpiece' journal.

Positive

The oldest National Championships in the banding world has attracted 40 competing bands to the Michael Fowler Centre in the heart of the city between the 13th and 16th July.

"It is very positive to have such a large number of bands and soloists at our national event,"he said, adding; "Although these are challenging and uncertain times, we can continue to grow on our 142-year history of contesting by being both adaptable and innovative.

Maybe we are doing something rightâ€¦ as the outside world sees it as a highly successful and well-supported model."

National Band

The President also talked of his pride in having the opportunity of hearing the National Band of New Zealand on their performances in Wellington, New Plymouth and Palmerston North which also included two recording sessions with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Under the direction of MD, David Bremner, the band played to sold out audiences (despite a tornado hitting New Plymouth) and paid tribute to a number of past members, including David's legendary cornet playing father Trevor who joined the band in the performance in his 1967 uniform.

Although these are challenging and uncertain times, we can continue to grow on our 142-year history of contesting by being both adaptable and innovative BBNZ, President, John Sullivan

Advertisement

Across the globe

New Zealand banding continues to each out across the globe with Cory principal cornet Tom Hutchinson to host an on-line masterclass on Sunday 19th June for players, whilst home grown talent continues to be developed with some wonderful performances from youngsters in particular on show at the recent Central Districts BBA Solo & Party Contest and West Coast Contest.

National focus

All focus now though is on the National Championships with home favourites Wellington Brass looking to make it four wins in a row in the Championship Section.

The set work is 'Heroes' by Bruce Broughton, whilst the other section works are 'The Land of the Long White Cloud' (B Grade); 'Napoleon on the Alps' (C Grade) and 'Kinloch' (D Grade).

As always there will be keen, but friendly battles at all levels, whilst there is sure to be a great deal of interest in the various solo events.

Live stream

The Championships are being live streamed by www.brassbanned.com hosted by Tim Kelly.

For further details go to: https://www.brassbanz.org/page/national-championships/