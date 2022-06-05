                 

News

Report & Results: 2022 French Open Championships

Paris Brass Blead the prize winners in Amboise with section titles for Amersfoort, Brass Band De La Vienne and London City Brass.

Pris
  'Best Soloist', Amelie Caron and Paris MD, Laurent Douvre celebrate with the trophies

Sunday, 05 June 2022

        

Paris Brass Band enjoyed their trip to Amboise in the Loire Valley as they claimed the French Open Championship title in commanding fashion.

It was the band's first title success under MD, Laurent Douvre as they returned to the contest for the first time since winning in 2012. They will now look towards their appearance at the British Open Championship in Birmingham in September.

Outstanding

The band opened their programme with the set-work, 'Dynasty' by Peter Graham before featuring their outstanding 'Best Soloist' award winner Amelie Caron playing Bert Appermont's 'Colors' trombone concerto.

The band also completed a memorable visit by winning the separate march contest and giving a fine Gala Concert performance before the announcement of the results.

A delighted MD, Laurent Douvre said on his Instagram page: "I am very happy. It is a great us to win the first prize in the Championship Section with 119 points from 120 and to win the march competition as well and for Amelie to win the 'Best Soloist' prize.

Our congratulations also go to Exo Brass and to the organisers who allowed us to perform a wonderful Gala Concert."

Runner-up was Brass Band Exo Brass (Mathias Charton) who opened their set with 'Ride' by Samuel Hazo, followed by 'The Green Hill' played by their euphonium soloist, and the set-work.

Dutch delight

Amersfoort Brass Band led by Vincent Verhage secured the First Section honours in confident style ahead of rivals Brass Band Atout Vent (William Houssoy).

The Dutch band, returning to the event for the first time since winning the Second Division title in 2016, opened with 'Fanfare & Celebration' by Philip Sparke before their soloist gave a superb rendition of the finale from the 'Concerto for Marimba'.

They closed with a finely delivered account of the set-work, 'The Land of the Long White Cloud'.

Their French counterparts also played with considerable style with the set-work followed by the baritone solo 'The Holy Well' and Tom Davoren's 'Legacy'.

French victory

In the Third Section victory went to French contenders Brass Band De La Vienne led by Mathias Charton.

Formed in 2015, they competed at the event in 2019 and at the French National Championships the following year. They claimed the title by providing solid performances of the set-work, 'Napoleon on the Alps', the soprano solo 'Flowerdale' played by Fabrice Allain and Philip Sparke's 'Music for a Festival'.

On their Facebook page they said; "Congratulations to all musicians, and especially to our super chef Mathias Charton for leading us to this title!"

Second place and just a point behind came Cadences Brass (Nicolas Biget), with Brass Band Berry (Olivier Bougain) in third.

British success

London City Brass claimed the Fourth Division honours and said that they had enjoyed their "amazing weekend away in Amboise — visiting chateaux, drinking wine, eating crepes and winning the 4th Section!"

The band usually rehearse in the heart of the City of London once a week and is made up of players from various backgrounds and experience. They competed at the event in 2018 and 2019, gaining podium finishes, but on this occasion returned home with the title and honours. Brass Band Ocean (Pascal Piedefer) was runner-up.

Under the baton of Andrew Brittin wearing what looked like a shirt bedecked in English red roses, they opened with a fine account of the set-work 'Saint-Saens Variations' by Philip Sparke, followed by the baritone solo 'Nessun Dorma' and James Curnow's 'Appalachian Folk Song Suite'.

Enjoy the performances:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OSMZFjiyM8

Results:
Championship Section:


Adjudicators: Chris Jeans (President of the Jury); Luc Vertommen; Roger Webster

1. Paris Band (Laurent Douvre): 119.00
2. Exo Brass (Mathias Charton): 117.00

Best Soloist: Amelie Caron (trombone) — Paris Brass Band

First Section:


Adjudicators: Chris Jeans (President of the Jury); Luc Vertommen; Roger Webster

1. Amersfoort (Vincent Verhage): 116.00
2. Brass Band Atout Vent (William Houssoy): 114.00

Third Section:


Adjudicators: Chris Jeans (President of the Jury); Luc Vertommen; Roger Webster

1. Brass Band De La Vienne (Mathias Charton): 113.00
2. Cadences Brass (Nicolas Biget): 112.00
3. Brass Band Berry (Olivier Bougain): 111.00

Fourth Section:


Adjudicators: Chris Jeans (President of the Jury); Luc Vertommen; Roger Webster

1. London City Brass (Andrew Brittin): 110.00
2. Brass Band Ocean (Pascal Piedefer): 108.00

March Competition:


Adjudicator: Peter Collins

1. Paris Brass Band: 92
2. Brass Band Amersfoort: 90
3. Brass Band Atout Vent: 86
4. Exo Brass: 85
5. Brass Band Berry: 83
6. Brass Band de la Vienne: 82
7. Brass Band Cadences Brass: 79
8. Brass Band Ocean: 70
9. London City Brass: 67

Outside Public Performance at Place Michel Debre at Le Chateau: Brass Band Amersfoort

        

