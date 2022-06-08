Outstanding experience on offer at BBSS

A world class team of tutors led by Dr Robert Childs will offer an outstanding musical experience at the Brass Band Summer School in August — so don't miss out.

There is the promise of an outstanding musical experience on offer at this year's Brass Band Summer School (BBSS).

Tutor list

Led by Dr Robert Childs, accompanied by a world class tutor list of Owen Farr, Les Neish, David Childs, Becky Smith, Chris Bradley, Brian Taylor and Alan Morrison, the week at Harrogate Ladies College from 7th-13th August will culminate in a special concert at Harrogate's Grade I listed Church of St. Wilfrid with soloist Roger Webster.

"We are delighted to be back and thrilled to be able to offer delegates such a great musical experience,"Dr Robert Childs told 4BR.

The Brass Band Summer School has a wonderful history having been associated with some of banding's great luminaries such as Harry Mortimer, Philip Jones, Roy Newsome, Philip Biggs, Richard Evans and many more.

I consider it a great honour to return for the organisation's 35th anniversary course, and I can't wait to welcome delegates from all over the world for a wonderful week of music making."

Book your place

In addition to band rehearsals, tutor recitals, ensemble showcases, masterclasses, a light-hearted entertainment competition, individual lessons and evening entertainment, this year's BBSS delegates will also have the opportunity to work with pianist, Matthew McCombie,

Players of all nationalities and abilities are welcome.

To book your place visit: www.brassbandsummerschool.com