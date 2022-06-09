New owner for British Bandsman website and on-line presence

The website and on-line domain names of British Bandsman have a new owner.

IBB Media Ltd has announced that its British Bandsman website and social media pages have been sold.

4BR has been informed that the domain name and that for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been purchased Rob Tompkins, the well-known conductor and organiser of the popular BrassFest UK initiative.

However, it is understood that the on-line British Bandsman magazine itself will no longer be published following its issue of the 9th June.

The existing on-line web page will continue to be updated before a new website is launched in the near future under a new business run by Mr Tompkins.

He told 4BR: "I see potential in what is there and hope that the banding world embrace what I do and want to be part of it."

Wonderful news

Announcing the sale, IBB Media Ltd Managing Director, Martin Gernon said: "It's wonderful news that Rob has agreed to continue the historic name of The British Bandsman online and I am personally very happy that this will continue."

The new proprietor who has also contributed to British Bandsman in the past, added: "When I read that The Bandsman was ceasing on the 9th June I was keen to keep the iconic name going and to maintain the online presence of 'The British Bandsman'.

It is a huge undertaking, and I am looking forward to the challenge and work will start straight after Whit Friday."

Passionate

He added: "Anyone who knows me will know that I am passionate about banding and I hope this will come across in the articles I write and put online alongside the news, concert reviews, contest commentary and all things banding that will be on the website and social media pages.



My thanks to Martin Gernon and IBB Media Ltd for giving me this opportunity."