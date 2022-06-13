EBBA looks forward to Malmo

EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg says that the European Championships have returned to being the most prestigious in the banding world as preparations for Malmo begin in full swing.

Ulf Rosenberg, President of the European Brass Band Association has said that he believes the success of the recent European Festival held in Birmingham has projected the event back to being the most "prestigious"band contest in the world.

Full swing

In a statement on EBBA's website, he looked back as well as forward to Malmo in 2023, stating that preparations by the Swedish organisers Brassmusik SkÃ¥ne were in "full swing".

He said: "Looking back at EBBC 2022 and the amazing days in England filled with top class musical and organisational achievements and an extremely high artistic level among all bands and events, EBBC has once again confirmed its position as the world's most prestigious band contest."

He added: "The trial undertaken in Birmingham, with the changed format, compressing the EBBC and the youth band contest to be held in two intensive days, was received positively by audiences and the bands competing."

3 day return

However, with the effects of Covid-19 still being felt in terms of national representation, Ulf Rosenberg hoped that 2023 would see a return of bands from Belgium, Denmark and Lithuania as well as Spain.

He revealed that the format of the 2023 event will revert to a 3-day template (see below).

"We are all aiming for a higher future number of countries participating, particularly in the Challenge Section and Youth Band Contest. Malmö will therefore return to the previous format."

Clear priority

It was stated that constrictive meetings had been held between the local organisers and EBBA into potential schedules.

He added that in his opinion, "â€¦the clear priority for the local organisers to stick to the three day format originally contracted, presented and previously approved by the EBBA General Meeting with delegates from all member countries."

Looking forward

Ulf Rosenberg concluded by stating: "EBBA will continue the exciting preparational process with the local organisers in Sweden to follow up the excellent foundation that was laid this year, in the first post-pandemic event, and are looking forward to the cooperation with all stakeholders involved."

Adding to the announcement, Bo Winborg, Chairperson of Brassmusik SkÃ¥ne said: "We are looking forward to welcoming bands and audiences from all around Europe to Malmö next year."

the clear priority for the local organisers to stick to the three day format originally contracted, presented and previously approved by the EBBA General Meeting with delegates from all member countries Ulf Rosenberg

Advertisement

EBBC 2023 Schedule:

Go to: https://www.brassmusikskane.se/welcome-to-malmo/

Saturday 29th April:

European Youth Brass Band (EYBB) — first gathering

Monday 1st May:

First performance of music for choir and brass band by Ola Salo, featuring the St Petri Singers and The Royal Swedish Cavalry Band.

Tuesday 2nd May:

Concert with Swedish multi-instrumentalist, singer and entertainer Gunhild Carling.

Wednesday 3rd May:

Final of European Soloist Competition including concert with EYBB and Award Ceremony.

Thursday 4th May:

Tribute to Brass concert with HÃ¥kan Hardenberger and Malmö Symphony Orchestra.

Friday 5th May:

Opening ceremony at Malmö Town Hall

European Brass Band Championships (Championship Section — set work)

Saturday 6th May:

European Brass Band Championships (Challenge Section)

European Brass Band Championships (Championship Section — own choice)

Grand Gala Concert and Award Ceremony

Brass Night party

Sunday 7th May:

European Youth Brass Band Contest

Development Section followed by Premier Section.

Farewell Concert EBBC 2023

EYBB and Award Ceremony