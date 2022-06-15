Tredegar draw Albion in Birmingham

There will be another chance to hear Gavin Higgins' work 'So Spoke Albion' in Birmingham this evening as Tredegar join the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire for a concert of Extreme challenges.

Tredegar will maintain its busy schedule of high-profile concert appearances before they feature at this year's BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, when they head to Birmingham to perform at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (RBC).

So Spoke Albion

They will join forces with the RBC Brass Band for a joint concert that will feature heavyweight repertoire from the pens — including a reprise of the critically acclaimed 'So Spoke Albion' by Gavin Higgins which they performed at the recent European Championships and the prestigious Newbury Festival.

Also included are the 'Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare' and Philip Littlemore's transcription of Vaughan Williams' 'Suite from 49th Parallel' devised by Paul Hindmarsh. Guest euphonium soloist David Childs Philip Wilby's 'Zeibikikos'.

Extreme Makeover

The first half of the concert will feature the RBC Brass Band in 'La Peri' by Paul Dukas, as well as Philip Sparke's 'The Year of the Dragon' and Johan de Meij's 'Extreme Makeover'.

Summer Concert Series:

Wednesday 15th June (7.30pm)

The Bradshaw Hall, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, 200 Jennens Road, B4 7XR

RBC Brass Band

Conductors Alan Gifford, Matt Ludford King, Ian Porthouse

La Peri (Dukas arr S. Roberts)

The Year of the Dragon (Phillip Sparke)

Extreme Makeover (Johan de Meij)

Tredegar Band

Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare (R Strauss arr A. Austin)

Suite from 49th Parallel (Vaughan Williams — dev P. Hindemarsh, trans P. Littlemore)

Zeibikikos from Euphonium Concerto (Phillip Wilby)

Soloist: David Childs

So Spoke Albion (Gavin Higgins)

Joint item:

McArthur Park (Jimmy Webb arr Alan Catherall)

Tickets:

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/brass-band-concert-15-06-2022#edit-6121360c-2cd5-ec11-b656-281878921b95