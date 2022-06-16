                 

*
banner

News

Can I have some Moore...

The virtuoso trombone star Peter Moore will be in recital mode in the heart of Saddleworth next month.

Peter Moore
  Peter Moore will open the festival with accompanist Robert Thompson

Thursday, 16 June 2022

        

There will be a wonderful opportunity to listen to one of the world's great trombone players in recital performance mode in Uppermill next month.

Peter Moore, principal trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra will be joined by accompanist Robert Thompson at Uppermill Methodist Church for the recital on Saturday 2nd July (12.15pm).

Festival opener

His performance marks the opening of the Uppermill Summer Music Festival, which takes place from the 2nd-9th July, and which has quickly become a critically acclaimed cultural event in the heartland of Saddleworth since its inception in 2016.

It will also feature artists such as violinist Sophie Mather, The Pixels Ensemble and The Easy Rollers as well as a vocal masterclass with Kathryn Rudge, a Spotlight Concert with senior performers from the RNCM in Manchester and an opera Gala Concert Finale.

Thrilled

A spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to welcome superstar trombonist Peter Moore to open thus year's festival, so be sure not to miss this opportunity to hear such a distinguished soloist here in Uppermill."

Details

Further details and tickets: https://usmf.uk/product/peter-moore/

Saturday 2nd July
12.30pm
Uppermill Methodist Church
OL3 6AX

Uppermill Summer Music Festival: https://usmf.uk/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Warwick

Social enterprise spearheads Warwick's Welsh musical revolution

June 16 • An innovative social enterprise partnership will help provide the musical instruments for every child as part of the new National Music Service in Wales

rIVERSIDE

A decade of success to be celebrated at Riverside

June 16 • There will be plenty of achievements to celebrate at Riverside Youth Band's forthcoming 10th anniversary concert

swbba

Exmouth and Torquay contests back on the map

June 16 • The two popular South West Brass Band Association contests return later this year.

Peter Moore

Can I have some Moore...

June 16 • The virtuoso trombone star Peter Moore will be in recital mode in the heart of Saddleworth next month.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Boarshurst Silver Band - City of Bradford Band

Sunday 19 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

June 16 • we are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST to join us hopefully able to cover kit and tuned. we rehearse on a wednesday in our own bandroom (no setting up every rehearsal). Good mix of concerts and contests planned.

Linthwaite Band

June 16 • We have an exciting opportunity for a principal cornet player. We won the Yorkshire areas (Section 4) in 2020 and would love to try and achieve this again with your help. No prior experience is necessary we love to help people progress in their playing .

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

June 16 • Lofthouse Brass Roots Band Vacancies. Calling all developing players! Are you interested in joining the brass band community but not quite there yet? We welcome players of all age & ability across any instrument to join our training band.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top