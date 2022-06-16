Can I have some Moore...

The virtuoso trombone star Peter Moore will be in recital mode in the heart of Saddleworth next month.

There will be a wonderful opportunity to listen to one of the world's great trombone players in recital performance mode in Uppermill next month.

Peter Moore, principal trombone of the London Symphony Orchestra will be joined by accompanist Robert Thompson at Uppermill Methodist Church for the recital on Saturday 2nd July (12.15pm).

Festival opener

His performance marks the opening of the Uppermill Summer Music Festival, which takes place from the 2nd-9th July, and which has quickly become a critically acclaimed cultural event in the heartland of Saddleworth since its inception in 2016.

It will also feature artists such as violinist Sophie Mather, The Pixels Ensemble and The Easy Rollers as well as a vocal masterclass with Kathryn Rudge, a Spotlight Concert with senior performers from the RNCM in Manchester and an opera Gala Concert Finale.

Thrilled

A spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to welcome superstar trombonist Peter Moore to open thus year's festival, so be sure not to miss this opportunity to hear such a distinguished soloist here in Uppermill."

Details

Further details and tickets: https://usmf.uk/product/peter-moore/

Saturday 2nd July

12.30pm

Uppermill Methodist Church

OL3 6AX

Uppermill Summer Music Festival: https://usmf.uk/