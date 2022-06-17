Enjoy an audience with the ISB...

You can now sit back and enjoy the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army in concert at London's Henry Wood Hall through the Wobplay.com recording platform.

They gave a special concert under the baton of Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb to an invited audience at London's iconic Henry Wood Hall that featured music from Wilfred Heaton, Ray Steadman-Allen, Eric Ball, Brian Bowen and Leslie Condon.

Hosted by Paul Hindmarsh giving in-depth musical insight to the pieces selected, it is an unique opportunity to hear some wonderful music played in an equally wonderful fashion.

It includes the march, 'Praise', 'Romans 8', 'The Eternal Presence', 'My Comfort and Strength', 'Easter Glory' and 'Praise Celebration'.

It is available to all subscribers of wobplay.com and to those who now wish to sign up to the leading library of brass band recordings and performances.

Enjoy a trailer at:

https://youtu.be/Jrj6sYw7EDk

To find out more about Wobplay go to: www.wobplay.com

