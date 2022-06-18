Archive opinions sought

Brass Bands England wishes to find out more about your opinions on how best to support and develop its Brass Band Archive.

Brass Bands England (BBE) is seeking opinions on how best to support and develop the potential of its Brass Band Archive.

Now in BBE's care, the extensive collection of music and memorabilia is arguably the largest of its kind, with BBE wishing to maintain and enhance it for the benefit of the global brass band movement.

Evidence

The BBE team is currently in the process of developing an evidence base to support funding applications that will support its future as a fully accessible resource. It is hoped to be launched in 2023.

Speaking about the initiative, BBE's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager, Alex Parker said: "We are after people's thoughts and ideas of what the archive can become.

However, we also need to know our communities existing relationship with culture so we can demonstrate to our funders the impact their support can make."

Short survey

He added: "We have created a short survey to help us understand who will want to access the archive, how they will use its resources, and why.

Contributions will be vital to its ongoing availability — so thank anyone who is able to give their opinions and thoughts."

The archive survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and you will also have the opportunity to participate in a follow-up focus group should you wish to.

Complete survey:



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdn-7rTkvdoruFKnw61e2ULGrfJP0Ki1dje6NldFelYmNxBg/viewform

Find out more about the Brass Band Archive:



https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/the-brass-bands-archive