                 

*
banner

News

Archive opinions sought

Brass Bands England wishes to find out more about your opinions on how best to support and develop its Brass Band Archive.

Archive
  BBE hopes to develop the Archive for the benefit of the banding movement

Saturday, 18 June 2022

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) is seeking opinions on how best to support and develop the potential of its Brass Band Archive.

Now in BBE's care, the extensive collection of music and memorabilia is arguably the largest of its kind, with BBE wishing to maintain and enhance it for the benefit of the global brass band movement.

Evidence

The BBE team is currently in the process of developing an evidence base to support funding applications that will support its future as a fully accessible resource. It is hoped to be launched in 2023.

Speaking about the initiative, BBE's Relationship & Partnership Development Manager, Alex Parker said: "We are after people's thoughts and ideas of what the archive can become.

However, we also need to know our communities existing relationship with culture so we can demonstrate to our funders the impact their support can make."

Short survey

He added: "We have created a short survey to help us understand who will want to access the archive, how they will use its resources, and why.

Contributions will be vital to its ongoing availability — so thank anyone who is able to give their opinions and thoughts."

The archive survey should take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and you will also have the opportunity to participate in a follow-up focus group should you wish to.

Complete survey:


https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdn-7rTkvdoruFKnw61e2ULGrfJP0Ki1dje6NldFelYmNxBg/viewform

Find out more about the Brass Band Archive:


https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/the-brass-bands-archive

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Archive

Archive opinions sought

June 18 • Brass Bands England wishes to find out more about your opinions on how best to support and develop its Brass Band Archive.

bbca

Enjoy the beat in Eccles today

June 18 • The semi-final and final of the Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition takes place in Eccles today — so why not go along and enjoy the music making.

Bousfield

Bousfield and Lindberg in conversation

June 17 • The great Christian Lindberg joins Ian Bousfield for one heck of a chat...

Wobplay

Enjoy an audience with the ISB...

June 17 • You can now sit back and enjoy the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army in concert at London's Henry Wood Hall through the Wobplay.com recording platform.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Spa Centre - Leamington Spa

Saturday 18 June • Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4HN

Boarshurst Silver Band - City of Bradford Band

Sunday 19 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Vacancies »

Barnsley Brass

June 18 • We have vacancies for Solo Trombone and Eb bass players. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays 7.45 pm in our own bandroom with associated club at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley..

Harlow Brass Band

June 17 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Linthwaite Band

June 16 • We have an exciting opportunity for a principal cornet player. We won the Yorkshire areas (Section 4) in 2020 and would love to try and achieve this again with your help. No prior experience is necessary we love to help people progress in their playing .

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top