Report & Results: 2022 Bugle Contest

St Dennis overcomes the menace of the weather to lead the prize winners on the return of the famous Bugle contest.

Despite a day of rather uneven weather, the future forecast for the famous West of England Bandsman's Festival looks bright after both bands and crowds returned to the Cornish village of Bugle to enjoy the return of its celebrated outdoor brass band contest.

Not even the odd rumble of thunder and breezy conditions put people off as the traditional march through the village was followed by a keenly fought day of competitive action.

32nd time

In the Championship Section it was St Dennis Band who claimed the unique Royal Trophy, presented to the Festival in 1913 by the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall for the 32nd time — and 102 years after their first success.

It was also the fourth time they had been led to victory by MD, Darren Hawken after securing the honours over fellow Cornish rivals and defending champion Camborne on the set-work, 'On Alderley Edge' by Peter Graham.

The overall solo awards, which were open to players in all sections, saw principal cornet Luke Barker take the 'Best Solo Cornet' award, whilst Camborne's John Hitchins secured the 'Best Euphonium' accolade.

In the separate March element, the tables were turned with Camborne taking the spoils thanks to their rousing performance of 'The Wizard'.

Quality

Despite the less than ideal conditions at times, adjudicator Tom Hutchinson praised the bands and especially the soloists in all sections for the quality of their playing.

It also proved to be a successful day for the St Dennis Band organisation, with Darren Hawken also leading their splendid youth band to victory, with their talented youngsters Cory Williams (trombone) and Lia Teague (cornet) taking solo awards.

The St Dennis Training Band also came runner-up in their section of competition with percussionist Dan Climents taking the 'Best Player' prize.

Very special

Celebrations were therefore in order with the band posting on their Facebook page: "Well what a day! After such appalling weather conditions, we ended up with some great success across our three bands.

To play in the Square again at the end of the day is so very special, even if we were all soaked right through."

Section victories

In the First Section there was victory for St Austell who bounced back after a disappointing West of England Area result earlier in the year to secure the honours under MD, Stuart Chappell.

Their rendition of 'Purpose' by Paul Sharman saw them beat rivals AW Parker (Drybrook) with Forest of Dean Brass in third — although the tables were turned in the separate Hymn Tune element.

Jim Mason of Forest Dean Brass claimed the overall 'Best Soprano' award.

In the other sections, Mount Charles and Indian Queens were presented with first prizes as sole entrants in the Second and Third Sections respectively, although both gave fine renditions of the set-works, 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' and 'Napoleon on the Alps'.

Lauren Oliver of Mount Charles claimed the overall 'Best Horn' award with the 'Best Set of Basses' going to AW Parker (Drybrook).

Unfortunately, there were no entrants in the Fourth Section, but there was much to enjoy in the Youth and Training band events.

St Dennis Youth, St Austell Youth, Soundhouse Brass Plymouth Juniors and St Dennis Training showcased their musical talents to fine effect with plenty of fine ensemble and individual playing on show with Tom Hutchinson particularly impressed with 'Best Cornet' award winner Evie Tucker of Soundhouse Brass Juniors.

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Tom Hutchinson

Set Work: On Alderley Edge (Peter Graham)

1. St Dennis (Darren R Hawken): 193

2. Camborne Town (David Hirst): 191

March: The Wizard (George Allen)

1. Camborne Town (David Hirst): 196

2. St Dennis (Darren R Hawken): 195

Best Player Award: John Hitchins (euphonium) — Camborne Town





First Section:

Adjudicator: Tom Hutchinson

Set Work: Purpose (Paul Sharman)

1. St Austell (Stuart Chappell): 194

2. AW Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck): 192

3. Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne): 191

Hymn: Love Divine (arr. Philip Wilby)

1. Forest of Dean Brass (Thomas Dunne): 95

2. AW Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck): 93

3. St Austell (Stuart Chappell): 91

Best Player Award: Jim Mason (soprano) — Forest of Dean Brass





Second Section:

Adjudicator: Tom Hutchinson

Set Work: The Land of The Mountain and the Flood (Hamish MacCunn)

1. Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor): 191

Hymn: Treskerby (Monty Pearce)

1. Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor): 191

Best Player Award: Steve Fryett (soprano) — Mount Charles





Third Section:

Adjudicator: Tom Hutchinson

Set Work: Napoleon on the Alps (Philip Harper)

1. Indian Queens (Ben Martin): 192

Best Player Award: Nicola Pascoe (cornet) — Indian Queens





Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Tom Hutchinson

Own Choice



1. St Dennis Youth (Darren Hawken): 190

2. St Austell Youth (Anna Minear): 188

Best Player Award: Cory Williams (trombone) — St Dennis Youth

Best Cornet Award: Lia Teague (St Dennis Youth)

E J Williams Memorial Trophy to Winning Conductor: Darren Hawken





Training Section:

Adjudicator: Tom Hutchinson

Own Choice

1. Soundhouse Brass Plymouth Juniors (Gary Thompson): 193

2. St Dennis Training (Linda Trethewey): 190

Best Player: Dan Climents (percussion): St Dennis Training

Best Cornet: Evie Tucker (Soundhouse Brass Juniors)





Special Awards:

(Open to all Sections)

Best Soprano: Jim Mason (Forest of Dean Brass)

Best Solo Cornet: Luke Barker (St Dennis)

Best Euphonium: John Hitchins (Camborne Town)

Best Solo Horn: Lauren Oliver (Mount Charles)

Best Set of Basses: AW Parker (Drybrook)

March Deportment:

Adjudicator: Jonathan Lush-Camps LRSM

1. St Austell

2. Indian Queens