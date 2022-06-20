                 

Brisbane to look worldwide for new MD

Brisbane Excelsior Band has told 4BR that a global search is on for their next conductor.

Monday, 20 June 2022

        

Following the recent announcement that the musical partnership between Brisbane Excelsior Band and MD, Howard Taylor had come to an end, the organisation has told 4BR that they are now implementing a worldwide search for a new conductor.

Focus

Speaking to 4BR, Band Vice-President Scott Fixture said: "Over the last 20 years, Brisbane Excelsior has established itself as one of the most successful bands in the southern hemisphere.

We have a focus on contesting at the highest level in Australia and New Zealand, but also an acclaimed approach to artistic development through concert performances and initiatives.

We are a busy band with an innovative ethos and we wish to develop that further with the right conductor at the helm."

Ideal opportunity

He added: "We believe we can offer an ideal opportunity for the right person — one who has the creativity and vision and a willingness to work collaboratively."

4BR was informed that the person will be responsible for weekly rehearsals, player management, band training/sectionals, state and national contest preparation, concert scheduling and programming and promoting events. Applicants must hold or be eligible for Blue Card registration.

Further information:

Those wishing to express an interest in the position should contact Scott Fixter at: vicepresident@ausbrass.com

        

