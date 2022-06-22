                 

*
banner

News

Mercer & Barker add to artist line-up

Ashley Dixon is the latest player to join the Mercer & Barker stable of Performance Artists.

Mercer and Barker
  Ashley Dixon is the latest player to join the M&B line-up

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

        

Mouthpiece maker Mercer & Barker have welcomed another leading player to their growing Performance Artist stable.

Ashley Dixon, solo baritone with National Champion Foden's will now perform on their range of mouthpieces.

A former player with the National Childrens' and National Youth Bands of Great Britain, Ashley enjoyed tenures at Pemberton Old Wigan and Leyland before joining Foden's in 2018.

A graduate of the University of Salford she was also a recipient of a Harry Mortimer Performance Award, presented at the British Open Championships.

After completing her PGCE studies with Specialist Instrumental Teaching, Ashley is now a teacher and Curriculum Leader of Music & Expressive Arts.

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Foden

Long awaited return to Stroud for Foden's

June 22 • The National Champion will be making a long awaited return to Stroud this weekend.

Skelmersdale

Whit confidence boost for Skelmersdale

June 22 • Skelmersdale Band will head to Cheltenham boosted by a fine return at the recent Whit Friday contests.

Bousfield

Bousfield to give BBE Conference Keynote speech

June 22 • The renowned trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield will give the keynote speech at the annual Brass Bands England Conference later this year.

Lake Wobegon

American visitors enjoy all things great and small

June 22 • The members of Lake Wobegon Brass Band will be enjoying all things great and small on their tour to the UK.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Guardsman Neil Downes Memorial Concert

Saturday 25 June • Droylsden WMC. John Street Club. Droylsden M43 6UB

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

June 21 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 21 • Ibstock Brick Brass Band are a mixed age based in Coalville and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday evening.. The band is looking for cornet players to join its line up for the 2022 summer season, position negotiable.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 21 • Ibstock Brick Brass Band are a mixed age based in Coalville and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday evening.. The band is looking for a Euphonium player to join its line up for the 2022 summer season, position negotiable.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top