Mercer & Barker add to artist line-up

Mouthpiece maker Mercer & Barker have welcomed another leading player to their growing Performance Artist stable.

Ashley Dixon, solo baritone with National Champion Foden's will now perform on their range of mouthpieces.

A former player with the National Childrens' and National Youth Bands of Great Britain, Ashley enjoyed tenures at Pemberton Old Wigan and Leyland before joining Foden's in 2018.

A graduate of the University of Salford she was also a recipient of a Harry Mortimer Performance Award, presented at the British Open Championships.

After completing her PGCE studies with Specialist Instrumental Teaching, Ashley is now a teacher and Curriculum Leader of Music & Expressive Arts.