American visitors enjoy all things great and small

The members of Lake Wobegon Brass Band will be enjoying all things great and small on their tour to the UK.

Lake Wobegon Brass Band from Minnesota in the USA is currently in the UK on what is proving to be a highly enjoyable tour.

The 49 band members, partners and friends have already enjoyed the delights of Cornwall where they participated in the famous Bugle Festival, before heading north where they dropped in at the 'World of James Herriot' tourist attraction.

Yorkshire Vet

The visit came as the band's trip organiser is a huge fan of the famous veterinary television series, and was made even more memorable as they were welcomed by Peter Wright, star of Channel 5's popular 'The Yorkshire Vet' series that takes inspiration from the original.

'World of James Herriot' director, Kate Pawlett made the arrangements for Peter to meet the group who then played next to the Alf Wight (James Herriot) statue in the gardens.

The band later went on to visit Thirsk before departing for Newby Hall & Gardens, a fellow Herriot Country Tourism Group member to perform for an outdoor concert.

Wonderful

Speaking about the visit, Ian Ashton, MD of World of James Herriot said: "This is the liveliest of our recent overseas guest visits this summer. The sound of the band in the garden on a sunny morning was wonderful and showed how good the acoustics are out there."

Black Dyke and Grimethorpe

The band is now looking forward to performing in concert with both Black Dyke at Ripon Cathedral on Thursday 23rd June (7.30pm), and Grimethorpe Colliery Band at Pontefract Town Hall on Sunday 26th June (3.00pm), before they conclude their tour.