                 

*
banner

News

American visitors enjoy all things great and small

The members of Lake Wobegon Brass Band will be enjoying all things great and small on their tour to the UK.

Lake Wobegon
  The band paid a visit to the popular visitor attraction

Wednesday, 22 June 2022

        

Lake Wobegon Brass Band from Minnesota in the USA is currently in the UK on what is proving to be a highly enjoyable tour.

The 49 band members, partners and friends have already enjoyed the delights of Cornwall where they participated in the famous Bugle Festival, before heading north where they dropped in at the 'World of James Herriot' tourist attraction.

Yorkshire Vet

The visit came as the band's trip organiser is a huge fan of the famous veterinary television series, and was made even more memorable as they were welcomed by Peter Wright, star of Channel 5's popular 'The Yorkshire Vet' series that takes inspiration from the original.

'World of James Herriot' director, Kate Pawlett made the arrangements for Peter to meet the group who then played next to the Alf Wight (James Herriot) statue in the gardens.

The band later went on to visit Thirsk before departing for Newby Hall & Gardens, a fellow Herriot Country Tourism Group member to perform for an outdoor concert.

The band is now looking forward to performing in concert with both Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands4BR

Wonderful

Speaking about the visit, Ian Ashton, MD of World of James Herriot said: "This is the liveliest of our recent overseas guest visits this summer. The sound of the band in the garden on a sunny morning was wonderful and showed how good the acoustics are out there."

Black Dyke and Grimethorpe

The band is now looking forward to performing in concert with both Black Dyke at Ripon Cathedral on Thursday 23rd June (7.30pm), and Grimethorpe Colliery Band at Pontefract Town Hall on Sunday 26th June (3.00pm), before they conclude their tour.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Foden

Long awaited return to Stroud for Foden's

June 22 • The National Champion will be making a long awaited return to Stroud this weekend.

Skelmersdale

Whit confidence boost for Skelmersdale

June 22 • Skelmersdale Band will head to Cheltenham boosted by a fine return at the recent Whit Friday contests.

Bousfield

Bousfield to give BBE Conference Keynote speech

June 22 • The renowned trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield will give the keynote speech at the annual Brass Bands England Conference later this year.

Lake Wobegon

American visitors enjoy all things great and small

June 22 • The members of Lake Wobegon Brass Band will be enjoying all things great and small on their tour to the UK.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Guardsman Neil Downes Memorial Concert

Saturday 25 June • Droylsden WMC. John Street Club. Droylsden M43 6UB

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

June 22 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Harlow Brass Band

June 21 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 21 • Ibstock Brick Brass Band are a mixed age based in Coalville and rehearse on a Monday and Thursday evening.. The band is looking for cornet players to join its line up for the 2022 summer season, position negotiable.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top