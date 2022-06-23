                 

*
banner

News

Crofton and Jones end seven year hitch

The highly successful musical partnership between Crofton Silver Band and MD, Dean Jones has come to an end.

Dean Jones
  Dean Jones led Crofton to a considerable success as well as to Championship Section status

Thursday, 23 June 2022

        

The musical partnership between Crofton Silver Band and MD, Dean Jones has come to an end after seven years. The conductor stated that he wished to seek new challenges.

During his tenure, the MD led the Yorkshire band to three successive promotions, from Third to Championship Section, claiming the Third Section National title in 2016.

Titles

Yorkshire Regional titles were also secured along the way in 2016 and 2018, as well as the Butlins Mineworkers Third Section Championship and successes at Leicestershire, Bolsover and Brass in Wire — the latter enabling them to make their debut appearance at the British Open Spring Festival in 2022.

The band did not compete at the 2022 Yorkshire Regional Championships as Dean and his wife, Laura were expected their first child, whilst Covid-19 also meant players were missing.

Thanks

Crofton's Band Manager, Joe Loukes told 4BR: "We would like to thank Dean for all the hard work he has put in AND the success he has brought to Crofton. We wish him well.

He took us to new levels and leaves us looking forward to celebrating our 150th anniversary in 2023, a year for which we have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline."

It is hoped a new appointment will be made in due course.

        

TAGS: Crofton Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson

Besson boost as demand increases

June 24 • Testing, testing, testing as Besson meets the worldwide demand for its instruments.

Dean Jones

Crofton and Jones end seven year hitch

June 23 • The highly successful musical partnership between Crofton Silver Band and MD, Dean Jones has come to an end.

dOWNLOAD MUSIC

Music streams start to trickle

June 23 • Cost of living crisis sees over 1 million music streaming subscriptions cancelled.

Heavy bottom caps

Tom Hutchinson talks ABC...

June 22 • The Cory star talks about the new Adjustable Bottom Caps which he now endorses and puts his name to...

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Mereside Brass - Comberbach Village Fete

Saturday 25 June • Comberbach school. Mather Drive CW9 6BG CW9 6BG

Vacancies »

Blidworth Welfare Band

June 24 • The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks. .

The Egham Band Youth Brass Project

June 22 • The Egham Band Youth Brass Project are looking for a new Brass Teacher to deliver whole class music tuition to primary schools in and around Egham.

East London Brass

June 22 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, has a vacancy for a kit player to complete the percussion section. The band rehearses on Thursday evenings in Walthamstow, north-east London.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top