Crofton and Jones end seven year hitch

The musical partnership between Crofton Silver Band and MD, Dean Jones has come to an end after seven years. The conductor stated that he wished to seek new challenges.

During his tenure, the MD led the Yorkshire band to three successive promotions, from Third to Championship Section, claiming the Third Section National title in 2016.

Titles

Yorkshire Regional titles were also secured along the way in 2016 and 2018, as well as the Butlins Mineworkers Third Section Championship and successes at Leicestershire, Bolsover and Brass in Wire — the latter enabling them to make their debut appearance at the British Open Spring Festival in 2022.

The band did not compete at the 2022 Yorkshire Regional Championships as Dean and his wife, Laura were expected their first child, whilst Covid-19 also meant players were missing.

Thanks

Crofton's Band Manager, Joe Loukes told 4BR: "We would like to thank Dean for all the hard work he has put in AND the success he has brought to Crofton. We wish him well.

He took us to new levels and leaves us looking forward to celebrating our 150th anniversary in 2023, a year for which we have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline."

It is hoped a new appointment will be made in due course.