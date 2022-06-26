4BR Weekend Quiz: Connect 4

An easy one to get you back into quiz mode over the next few weeks on 4BR...

It's the return to the 4BR Weekend Quiz — and the chance to test your musical knowledge to win four of the latest CDs that have been released.

So if you want to get you hands on them, all you have to do is work out the following musical connection.

Connect 4

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying plenty of open air performances over the weekend, so, what's the musical link between overtures by Antonin Dvorak and Hector Berlioz, a children's suite written by Camille Saint-Saens and a British Open test piece by Helen Perkins?

Get it right and you can enjoy the latest CDs from Grimethorpe Colliery Band, the International Staff Band, Vernon Building Society (Poynton) and baritone soloist Felix Geroldinger.

Answers:



Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Monday 27th June