4BR Weekend Quiz: Connect 4

An easy one to get you back into quiz mode over the next few weeks on 4BR...

  Four great CDs can be on their way to you if you get the connection

Sunday, 26 June 2022

        

It's the return to the 4BR Weekend Quiz — and the chance to test your musical knowledge to win four of the latest CDs that have been released.

So if you want to get you hands on them, all you have to do is work out the following musical connection.

Connect 4

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying plenty of open air performances over the weekend, so, what's the musical link between overtures by Antonin Dvorak and Hector Berlioz, a children's suite written by Camille Saint-Saens and a British Open test piece by Helen Perkins?

Get it right and you can enjoy the latest CDs from Grimethorpe Colliery Band, the International Staff Band, Vernon Building Society (Poynton) and baritone soloist Felix Geroldinger.

what's the musical link between overtures by Antonin Dvorak and Hector Berlioz, a children's suite written by Camille Saint-Saens and a British Open test piece by Helen Perkins?

Answers:


Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Monday 27th June

        

Latest News »

BandCamp

Carry on Camping anyone?

June 26 • Why not enjoy some great fun and music making at the Uni-Brass Band Camp? There's still time to book your place.

Hammonds

Hammonds add musical fabric to summit

June 26 • An ensemble from Hammonds Band adds welcome musical accompaniment to a leading international summit in Halifax.

BBC Young Musician of the Year

Brass band talent reaches category finals of BBC Young Musician of the Year

June 25 • Five talented young brass band musicians have reached the Brass and Percussion Category Finals of the flagship BBC Young Musician of the Year competition.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Lake Wobegon

Thursday 23 June • Liberty Court House, Minster Rd, Ripon HG4 1QT

Chichester City Band - Celebrating 125 Years of Chichester City Band

Saturday 25 June • St Paul's Church, Churchside CHICHESTER PO19 6FT

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Driffield Showground, Midsummer Spectacular

Saturday 25 June • The Showground, Kellythorpe, Driffield, East Yorkshire. YO25 9DN

Black Dyke Band - Bridgwater

Saturday 25 June • St Mary's Church, Bridgwater TA6 3EG

Mereside Brass - Comberbach Village Fete

Saturday 25 June • Comberbach school. Mather Drive CW9 6BG CW9 6BG

Vacancies »

Blidworth Welfare Band

June 24 • The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks. .

The Egham Band Youth Brass Project

June 22 • The Egham Band Youth Brass Project are looking for a new Brass Teacher to deliver whole class music tuition to primary schools in and around Egham.

East London Brass

June 22 • East London Brass, a sociable, championship section band, has a vacancy for a kit player to complete the percussion section. The band rehearses on Thursday evenings in Walthamstow, north-east London.

