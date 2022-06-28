                 

*
banner

News

Higgins continues to champion brass band music

Composer Gavin Higgins took the opportunity to champion brass bands once again at the world premiere of his latest major work at the Aldeburgh Festival.

Gavin Higgins
  Gavin Higgins cantata was premiered at the Aldeburgh Festival

Tuesday, 28 June 2022

        

Composer Gavin Higgins continues to champion brass band music as his latest major work gained widespread critical acclaim following its world premiere at the high profile Aldeburgh Festival at Snape Maltings.

His cantata, 'The Faerie Bride' was performed by the National Orchestra of Wales conducted by Martyn Brabbins.

Otherworldly

The 'spellbinding' tale was inspired by the Welsh legend of the 'Lady of the Lake' originally recorded in a 14th century manuscript, and was described as bringing an "otherworldly aura"that was "lyrical and highly atmospheric"by The Guardian's music critic Rhian Evans.

It saw the Forest of Dean composer once again link up with librettist Francesca Simon, whom he worked with for his acclaimed Covent Garden opera, 'The Monstrous Child'.

The premiere was broadcast live on Radio 3, where Gavin was interviewed by presenter Nicola Hayward Thomas.

Gripping

Asked about the forthcoming Proms premiere of his 'Concerto Gross for Orchestra and Brass Band' which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on 8th August, featuring the National Orchestra of Wales and Tredegar Band, he said: "I feel extremely passionately about brass bands.

I think they are a very under-looked, under-valued, under-supported, integral part of our musical make-up in this country. The sound is so gripping, it does something to our British psyche."

He added: "There is a reason why brass playing in this country is so good, because brass bands provide free music education of the highest quality."

I think they are a very under-looked, under-valued, under-supported, integral part of our musical make-up in this country. The sound is so gripping, it does something to our British psycheGavin Higgins

Fall in love

Speaking about his association with Tredegar and the 'Concerto Grosso' he added: "They are just an amazing band, probably one the most amazing bands in the world actually. This piece has been a passion project and I think the 'Prommers' are just going to absolutely fall in love with them."

The interview concluded with an extended excerpt from Tredegar's performance of 'Diversions after Benjamin Britten'.

Listen:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00182ct

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

British Open

Limited tickets only for British Open

June 28 • There are only a limited number of tickets now available for September's British Open Championship.

Gavin Higgins

Higgins continues to champion brass band music

June 28 • Composer Gavin Higgins took the opportunity to champion brass bands once again at the world premiere of his latest major work at the Aldeburgh Festival.

Black Dyke

Black Dyke to open doors for Kerkrade

June 28 • Black Dyke will hold an open rehearsal ahead of their trip to Kerkrade for the World Music Contest Championship.

Brass in Concert

Brass in Concert tickets go on sale

June 28 • Tickets for the 2022 Brass in Concert Championships go on sale today — with a great line-up of bands to enjoy at Sage Gateshead.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - David Morris World Champion Whistler

Saturday 2 July • Uppermill Civic Hall. Lee Street. Uppermill. Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - KKL Luzern, Switzerland â€“ Brassed Off Live!

Saturday 2 July • Europapl. 1, 6005 Luzern 6005 Luzern

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass

Sunday 3 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Keithley & Worth Valley Railway - Oxenhope Station

Sunday 3 July • Oxenhope Station K&W Railway. Mill Lane. Oxenhope BD22 9LB

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Vacancies »

Linthwaite Band

June 27 • We are a friendly 4th section Band, based in Huddersfield, currently looking for front row cornet players and a percussionist.

Harlow Brass Band

June 27 • HBB are a friendly, non-contesting band who have a vacancy for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We play at various local events and hold our own concert twice a year. We play to a good standard and are looking for an MD who can take us forward.

Blidworth Welfare Band

June 24 • The Championship section Blidworth Welfare band are now accepting applications for the position of BBb bass Player. Following an excellent Midlands area and 1st place at Buxton contest we are looking for a Bass player to join our ranks. .

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top