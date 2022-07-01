                 

*
banner

News

Welsh reunion makes progress

Plans for a special National Youth Brass Band of Wales Reunion concert continues to steam ahead.

WELSH fLAG
  Further progress has been made to host the reunion concert

Friday, 01 July 2022

        

Plans for the hosting of a special National Youth Brass Band of Wales reunion concert continue to develop.

There are now provisional plans to host the event on Sunday 28th August at Cardiff University. It will round of a weekend of celebration for an organisation that celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Rehearsals

Saturday 27th August will be filled not just with laughter and memories but also plenty of music making as players get together under the baton of Edward Gregson at the bandroom of St Athan Band to rehearse the repertoire to be performed.

There will be a further rehearsal on Sunday 28th, before the concert in the evening at Cardiff University.

Wonderful response

Andrew Baker who is helping to organise the event told 4BR: "We have had a wonderful response to the news that we wanted to do this and things have really progressed.

There won't be any auditions and all we ask is that if you want to take part and are currently still blowing then come along for the sessions.

He added: "Non-players are also welcome to help with backstage and front of hall duties on the day. Anyone who loves Welsh banding is welcome.

We have already gained wonderful support from RAF St Athan Band and their MD Alan Bourne, Ev-entz Ltd for supplying percussion equipment and to Philip Rogers and the Friends of the NYBBW for underwriting the venue costs.

Anyone who would like to help support the concert financially would be very welcome too, so please get in touch!"

Find out more

Anyone who wants to take part needs to sign up using this signup form:
https://us10.list-manage.com/contact-form?u=f54729313262ea1ef10f01cf8&form_id=f6301aa317c8f6b00645fb784e1e2d97&fbclid=IwAR3mBRF-YPw3bAPO0Q6UPYjZ6vU9AbnzGf7Vga2lVjI82ZQqwLc4Yv0b8nU

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Wales

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Whitburn

Whitburn honour legend

July 1 • The Whitburn Band has honoured the legendary figure of former player and supporter Jimmy Graham.

aCCLE

Acceler8 play their Cards right....

July 1 • The Acceler8 Band helps wow audiences and critics alike in a new production of a classic tale of political shenanigans...

Heart

Health & Safety at the heart of Elgar Summer School

July 1 • Thanks to the support of Band Supplies, the Elgar International Brass Band Summer School will gain the addition of a portable defibrillator.

Proms

Be a part of Proms in the Playground

July 1 • Proms in Playground takes place in July — so why not become an active part of it?

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - KKL Luzern, Switzerland â€“ Brassed Off Live!

Saturday 2 July • Europapl. 1, 6005 Luzern 6005 Luzern

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass

Sunday 3 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Keithley & Worth Valley Railway - Oxenhope Station

Sunday 3 July • Oxenhope Station K&W Railway. Mill Lane. Oxenhope BD22 9LB

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 1 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSION ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 1 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EUPHONIUM ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 1 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top