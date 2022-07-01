Welsh reunion makes progress

Plans for a special National Youth Brass Band of Wales Reunion concert continues to steam ahead.

There are now provisional plans to host the event on Sunday 28th August at Cardiff University. It will round of a weekend of celebration for an organisation that celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Rehearsals

Saturday 27th August will be filled not just with laughter and memories but also plenty of music making as players get together under the baton of Edward Gregson at the bandroom of St Athan Band to rehearse the repertoire to be performed.

There will be a further rehearsal on Sunday 28th, before the concert in the evening at Cardiff University.

Wonderful response

Andrew Baker who is helping to organise the event told 4BR: "We have had a wonderful response to the news that we wanted to do this and things have really progressed.

There won't be any auditions and all we ask is that if you want to take part and are currently still blowing then come along for the sessions.

He added: "Non-players are also welcome to help with backstage and front of hall duties on the day. Anyone who loves Welsh banding is welcome.

We have already gained wonderful support from RAF St Athan Band and their MD Alan Bourne, Ev-entz Ltd for supplying percussion equipment and to Philip Rogers and the Friends of the NYBBW for underwriting the venue costs.

Anyone who would like to help support the concert financially would be very welcome too, so please get in touch!"

Find out more

Anyone who wants to take part needs to sign up using this signup form:

https://us10.list-manage.com/contact-form?u=f54729313262ea1ef10f01cf8&form_id=f6301aa317c8f6b00645fb784e1e2d97&fbclid=IwAR3mBRF-YPw3bAPO0Q6UPYjZ6vU9AbnzGf7Vga2lVjI82ZQqwLc4Yv0b8nU