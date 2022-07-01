Death of Michael Hafner

The tragic death has been announced of 19 year old cornet player Michael Hafner of Brassband Uberetsch.

4BR has been informed of the tragic death of 19-year-old Brassband Ãœberetsch cornet player Michael Hafner.

Michael participated with the Italian band in the Challenge Section of the 2022 European Championships in Birmingham. He died on Sunday June 26th.

Hearts go out

Julius Michael Waldner, President of Brassband Uberetsch told 4BR: "We are stunned by the news and our hearts go out to the Hafner family.

Their unspeakable pain is shared by us all that this kind, talented and wonderful young man and musician has been taken from us at such a young age. We offer our prayers to the family."

4BR was informed that Michael has been persuaded to return to the band by his family and friends to perform at the European Championships in Birmingham and that everyone was delighted to hear him play once more.

He had enjoyed a fantastic time with the band and celebrated with them all after they gained a wonderful runner-up finish in the Challenge Section.

Condolences

In responding to the news EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg told 4BR: "Our condolences are sent to the family of Michael Hafner on their loss. We are sure the whole of the European brass movement shares the sadness at the news."

The sentiments were also echoed by Kenny Crookston, CEO of Brass Bands England who hosted the European event at Symphony Hall. "The thoughts of everyone at Brass Bands England are with Michael's family and the members of Brassband Uberetsch who performed so brilliantly at the recent European Championships.

We send our deepest condolences to the family, and everyone associated with the band."