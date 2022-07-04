Brookwright announces 2022 competition details

The leading brass band music publisher announces details of its 2022 composer competition.

BrookWright Music has announced the launch of its 2022 International Brass Band Composer Competition (IBBCC).

Following the success of its composer competitions of the last two years, the event continues to strive to provide composers and arrangers with the opportunity to have their music showcased in an innovative way.





Winner

The winner will receive $500 US in cash, a download license to the music playback programme NotePerformer and publication of their work through BrookWright Music.

They will also receive any associated royalties as well as a recording of the piece by North American First Section National Champion, Dallas Brass Band.

Five finalists

The five finalists will also have 'follow-the-score' videos of their pieces produced using NotePerformer and shared on YouTube and across various social media platforms.

In addition, a 'Public Commendation Prize' will be awarded to the finalist with the most 'likes' on YouTube, whilst winning $150 US in cash.



Returning to judge the competition will be the acclaimed panel of James Curnow, Dr Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh.

Delighted

Speaking about the competition, BrookWright's Andrew Wainwright said: "We are delighted to follow on from the success of the competition over the past two years, and it's a thrill to work with our adjudicators, James Curnow, Dr Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh once again.

He added: "With bands gradually returning after the pandemic, I feel it's important to continue to champion new music and this competition will help highlight the talents of composers across the globe."

Composers are invited to submit a brass band composition or arrangement or multiple compositions or arrangements of no more than 5 minutes duration 4BR

Advertisement

Details

Composers are invited to submit a brass band composition or arrangement or multiple compositions or arrangements of no more than 5 minutes duration.

Works can be any difficulty level up to and including First Section level.

Submissions should not already be published, but they do not necessarily need to be newly composed or arranged works.



Entries should be for standard brass band instrumentation, with up to 4 percussion parts (including timpani). There are no restrictions on the style of the music.



The closing date for entries is Friday 14th October 2022 at 11.59pm Central Standard Time (CST).





To enter:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/compositioncontest