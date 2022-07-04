                 

*
banner

News

Badge to Bodmin

Simon Badge has been announced as the new Musical Director of Bodmin Band in Cornwall.

Bodmin Town Band
  The band claimed the First Section West of England title this year

Monday, 04 July 2022

        

Bodmin Town Band has announced the appointment of Simon Badge as their new Musical Director.

The Cornish First Section band is now focussing its attention on its appearance at the Cheltenham National Finals in September under the experienced tuba player of the Royal Marines Band Service.

Looking forward

Speaking about the appointment he told 4BR: "I'm looking forward to bringing energy and enthusiasm into the music making of the local community from an already thriving Bodmin Band.

I'm excited to be working towards the National Finals in September as well as a variety of engagements throughout the summer."

I'm looking forward to bringing energy and enthusiasm into the music making of the local community from an already thriving Bodmin BandSimon Badge

Exciting times

The appointment follows the hugely successful tenure of John Maines who recently moved back to the northwest of England.

A band spokesperson added: "This really is an exciting time for Bodmin Band as we build on the great work of John over recent years.

Cheltenham is on the horizon, and we have a number of other projects that we are sure people will enjoy — so if anyone wants to join the journey, please get in touch!"

        

TAGS: Bodmin Town

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Elland

Report & Result: 2022 Brighouse Lions March & Hymn Tune

July 4 • Elland Silver produce a brace of commanding performances to claim the honours in Brighouse.

National YBB Wales

Harper to point Welsh youth in musical direction

July 4 • Philip Harper will lead the National Youth Brass Band of Wales in concerts in Bangor, Fishguard and Cardiff this August.

Rooms4groups

European hotels already to be booked

July 4 • There are some great deals to be had for bands heading to the European Championships in Malmo next year.

Granercy

Euphonium trio claim Grammy awards

July 4 • Three talented euphonium players win Thomas K Pinto scholarship awards

What's on »

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

Vacancies »

Otley Brass Association

July 4 • Musical Director - Otley Brass Band

Mid-Rhondda Band

July 4 • Vacancies exist for Percussionists - kit and tuned and Tenor trombone- position negotiable.. Rehearsal at 7.30pm on Thursday at the Band hall Dunraven St. Tonypandy. Second section finalists at National Finals September 22

Otterbourne Brass

July 4 • Otterbourne Brass presently has vacancies for cornet (Principal available) and bass players . Rehearsals every Thursday 7.30 additional as required, recently refurbished premises two minutes from junction 12 M3.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top