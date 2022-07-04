Badge to Bodmin

Simon Badge has been announced as the new Musical Director of Bodmin Band in Cornwall.

Bodmin Town Band has announced the appointment of Simon Badge as their new Musical Director.

The Cornish First Section band is now focussing its attention on its appearance at the Cheltenham National Finals in September under the experienced tuba player of the Royal Marines Band Service.

Looking forward

Speaking about the appointment he told 4BR: "I'm looking forward to bringing energy and enthusiasm into the music making of the local community from an already thriving Bodmin Band.

I'm excited to be working towards the National Finals in September as well as a variety of engagements throughout the summer."

I'm looking forward to bringing energy and enthusiasm into the music making of the local community from an already thriving Bodmin Band Simon Badge

Advertisement

Exciting times

The appointment follows the hugely successful tenure of John Maines who recently moved back to the northwest of England.

A band spokesperson added: "This really is an exciting time for Bodmin Band as we build on the great work of John over recent years.

Cheltenham is on the horizon, and we have a number of other projects that we are sure people will enjoy — so if anyone wants to join the journey, please get in touch!"