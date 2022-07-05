NYBBS opens doors for all inclusive future

The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland is opening its doors to help inspire the next generation of young players.

Young brass and percussion musicians considering joining the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) can find out more about the organisation and how it works for their benefit at the organisation's annual residential summer course next month.

Open Day

A special Open Day will be held on Thursday 4th August at the Strathallan School at Forgandenny, Perthshire (PH2 9EG), aimed at showcasing just what NYBBS is all about.

"Due to the high number of enquiries we receive about NYBBS, we're opening the doors to welcome youngsters and their families to find out about us first hand,"SBBA Education Officer, John Boax told 4BR.

"The free day will be particularly beneficial to any young person who is considering joining the NYBBS Children's, Reserve or Senior bands and we encourage people to share this with anyone they think would enjoy this opportunity."

Register

To register an interest in attending the open day go to:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-summer-2022-open-day-tickets-378402862147?utm-campaign=social%2Cemail&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing

#PQ#

2022 Course

Almost 150 brass students will head to Perth this year to for the NYBBS Summer Course from Sunday 31st July to Saturday 6th August.

In addition to full and sectional rehearsals, they will be given the opportunity to participate in a variety of workshops to enhance their development and enjoyment.

Concert finale

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The musical directors of the three NYBBS bands are; Alan Fernie (Children's), John Boax (Reserve) and Ian Porthouse (Senior) who have a great deal of thought into the musical programme for the week and the fruits of the players' hard work will be evident at two end-of-course concerts."

These will take place on Saturday 6th August at:

The Albert Halls,

Dumbarton Road,

Stirling (FK8 2QL)

The Children's Band will commence at 3.00pm followed by the Reserve and Senior Bands at 6.00pm.

Book tickets:

Attendance can be reserved via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nybbs-childrens-band-summer-concert-tickets-378362040047?aff=odcleoeventsincollection&keep_tld=1



Attendance at the Reserve and Senior Bands event can be reserved at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nybbs-reserve-and-senior-bands-summer-concert-tickets-378394426917?aff=odcleoeventsincollection&keep_tld=1