                 

*
banner

News

Outstanding honour for remarkable ambassador

Brass Bands England honour Frank Wolff for his outstanding services to the brass band movement.

Frank Wolff
  Elaine Garner, Steve Drury, Mike Kilroy, Marilyn Jane Elliot, John Squires-Evans, Oliva Yarker and Frank Wolff.

Tuesday, 05 July 2022

        

The work of one of the truly great 'ambassadors' for the brass band movement has been honoured by Brass Bands England in a special presentation.

Inspirational

92-year-old Frank Wolff — the inspirational founder, organiser and conductor of the Young Ambassadors Brass Band of Great Britain, was presented with the 'Outstanding Services to Brass Bands' award at an event held in his honour at the retirement home he now lives at in Witney near Oxford.

Now a great-grandfather, his love of brass banding ensured that thousands of youngsters from vastly different backgrounds enjoyed unforgettable musical experiences that broadened horizons and attitudes on nearly 100 'YABB' tours to Europe and North America from its formation in 1978.

Privilege

The award was presented by Mike Kilroy, Chairman of Brass Bands England, who told 4BR: "It has been a privilege to acknowledge such a wonderful gentleman and musician.

His dedication, commitment and leadership has inspired countless young players who came into contact with him through his brass banding work.

His has been a lifetime of outstanding service to the movement."

Devoted

Frank left Holland with his wife in 1954, and after emigrating to the UK, devoted much of his life to making music at home and abroad.

Having started playing the cornet in the Salvation Army in Holland, he joined the City of Oxford Band after settling in Cowley.

His children, Elaine and Marilyn both followed their father's footsteps in music and as teenagers studied trumpet at the Royal Academy of Music. Elaine was a finalist in the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition in 1980.

My sister and I love my father and are so proud of what he has achieved in his life. He has brought so much joy to so many peopleElaine Garner and Marilyn Jane Elliott

Young Ambassadors

He started the Young Ambassadors Brass Band of Great Britain 1978, which went on to provide countless memorable tours. It final tour was in 2018.

Speaking at the event, Elaine said: "My sister and I love my father and are so proud of what he has achieved in his life. He has brought so much joy to so many people.

Getting this award is fabulous recognition for everything he has done, both for us, but for the countless musicians across the country, and overseas.

Our late mother, Janny, would be proud of him too. His selfless work in organising charitable concerts in the UK and overseas concerts as part of the countless tours he organised brought so much joy to so many people.

He formed the Young Ambassadors Brass Band in 1978 at the request of my sister and I — and it was just amazing as we are sure everyone who experienced it would agree."

        

TAGS: City of Oxford

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fully scored

Bulla ready to be Fully Scored

July 5 • Composer Stephen Bulla is the special guest on the latest Fully Scored podcast.

Frank Wolff

Outstanding honour for remarkable ambassador

July 5 • Brass Bands England honour Frank Wolff for his outstanding services to the brass band movement.

NYBSS

NYBBS opens doors for all inclusive future

July 5 • The National Youth Brass Band of Scotland is opening its doors to help inspire the next generation of young players.

Ian Culross

Culross returns to Leyland

July 5 • The experienced Scottish cornet star returns to Leyland Band for a second tenure as principal cornet.

What's on »

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

Vacancies »

Crofton Silver Band

July 5 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Crofton Silver Band

July 5 • FLUGEL. Due to work commitments, Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Flugel to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Enderby Band

July 5 • We are looking for a cornet player (position negotiable). We have a variety of concerts/contests scheduled to continue our journey in the Championship Section. We use social events to create fantastic team working, so you would be joining a fab group.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top