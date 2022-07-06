                 

*
banner

News

Purkiss teams up with Withington at Carlton Main

David Purkiss joins the Carlton Main Frickley conducting team and Yorkshire band eyes major honours.

Dave Purkiss
  Dave Purkiss has gained widespread playing and conducting experience

Wednesday, 06 July 2022

        

Carlton Main Frickley has announced the appointment of David Purkiss to work alongside Professional Conductor, Allan Withington in preparation for the British Open Championship.

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate has gained widespread experience over a career that started with him playing within the Salvation Army and went on to see him become an integral part of Travelsphere Holidays, Pennine Brass, Foden's and the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army.

Success

He has also enjoyed success as a conductor with the likes of Foresters Brass, Thoresby Colliery, Staffordshire, and since 2016, as MD of Ratby Co-operative Band, with whom he will share this new role.

Speaking about the appointment he said that he was "delighted"to be able to work with a band of Carlton's Main's major championship credentials and title winning potential

Fantastic

"They are a band that have a fantastic heritage and an exciting future,"he said.

"I've been so impressed by their musical vision and commitment and to work alongside Allan is also a huge personal boost to my development as a conductor."

In response to the news, Carlton Main Band Manager Robert Browne told 4BR: "We're thrilled that David has accepted our invitation. Ratby have enjoyed a great period of
success under him and it's clear to see David has been a major reason for that.

The arrangement suits everyone as we look forward to the major championships in the Autumn."

        

TAGS: Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Easington Colliery

Easington looks to add further categories to their success

July 6 • Easington Colliery looks towards an exciting second half of 2022 with high profile concerts and contest appearances.

Dave Purkiss

Purkiss teams up with Withington at Carlton Main

July 6 • David Purkiss joins the Carlton Main Frickley conducting team and Yorkshire band eyes major honours.

Fully scored

Bulla ready to be Fully Scored

July 5 • Composer Stephen Bulla is the special guest on the latest Fully Scored podcast.

Frank Wolff

Outstanding honour for remarkable ambassador

July 5 • Brass Bands England honour Frank Wolff for his outstanding services to the brass band movement.

What's on »

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

Vacancies »

Crofton Silver Band

July 6 • Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for an Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Chelmsford Silver Band

July 6 • Front Row Cornet. Friendly, active and non-competition band established 72 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended averaging 28 members and held on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist church Chelmsford.

Crofton Silver Band

July 5 • SOLO CORNET & BACK ROW CORNET. Crofton Silver Band are looking for Solo & Back Row Cornets to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top