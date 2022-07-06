Purkiss teams up with Withington at Carlton Main

David Purkiss joins the Carlton Main Frickley conducting team and Yorkshire band eyes major honours.

Carlton Main Frickley has announced the appointment of David Purkiss to work alongside Professional Conductor, Allan Withington in preparation for the British Open Championship.



The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire graduate has gained widespread experience over a career that started with him playing within the Salvation Army and went on to see him become an integral part of Travelsphere Holidays, Pennine Brass, Foden's and the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army.

Success

He has also enjoyed success as a conductor with the likes of Foresters Brass, Thoresby Colliery, Staffordshire, and since 2016, as MD of Ratby Co-operative Band, with whom he will share this new role.

Speaking about the appointment he said that he was "delighted"to be able to work with a band of Carlton's Main's major championship credentials and title winning potential

Fantastic

"They are a band that have a fantastic heritage and an exciting future,"he said.

"I've been so impressed by their musical vision and commitment and to work alongside Allan is also a huge personal boost to my development as a conductor."

In response to the news, Carlton Main Band Manager Robert Browne told 4BR: "We're thrilled that David has accepted our invitation. Ratby have enjoyed a great period of

success under him and it's clear to see David has been a major reason for that.

The arrangement suits everyone as we look forward to the major championships in the Autumn."