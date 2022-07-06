                 

Easington looks to add further categories to their success

Easington Colliery looks towards an exciting second half of 2022 with high profile concerts and contest appearances.

Easington Colliery
  Easington Colliery Band will take to some pretty big stages this year

Wednesday, 06 July 2022

        

Easington Colliery Band continues to build on the success it has enjoyed since its return to full time performance earlier this year.

After claiming their place at the Albert Hall National Finals for the first time since 1987, the 2021 Bolsover Entertainment champion has broken into the top 50 of the 4BR World Rankings.

Players

Central to that has been a successful recruitment policy that has several highly experienced performers attracted to the band, such as euphonium star James MacLeod.

The ranks have also been boosted by the likes of tuba players Colin Dixon and Ian Gibson, talented cornet players Dan Robson, who returns on principal, and Georgia Davies, as well as Elliot Gray on solo trombone.

The band thanked Emilie Carpentier who played principal cornet for them at the North of England Championships and the Spring Festival at Blackpool.

Catalyst

A spokesperson said: "The catalyst has been Stephen Malcolm as MD. His experience and talent has really pushed us forward."

The band, which is grateful for the continued support of its generous sponsor Michael Watt, is not only looking forward to their Albert Hall return, but also to the famous Durham Miners Gala event where they will perform at Durham Cathedral with Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and the folk band LYR.

There they will give the world premiere of a new work with music written by composer Simon Dobson which adds to the poetry reflecting on the story of Durham's Category 'D' villages in the 1950s — a pernicious Local Government policy that saw over 120 small communities denied inward investment for over 25 years.

The band is also due to take part in a revival of the stage version of 'Brassed Off!'.

There they will give the world premiere of a new work reflecting on the story of Durham's Category 'D' villages in the 1950s

Thrilled

MD, Steve Malcolm told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be conducting the band at such an exciting time.

They have a great set-up, with a brand-new rehearsal facility filled with talented and determined people I every band role. The players work hard, and they deserve the success — which I intend to hopefully continue."

        

TAGS: RMT Easington Colliery

