                 

*
banner

News

Adjudication panels announced for National Finals

The list of adjudicators for the London and Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

Kaptil
  The National Finals take place in Cheltenham and London later this year

Thursday, 07 July 2022

        

Kapitol Promotions has announced the adjudication panels for the 2022 National Finals in London and Cheltenham.

The Championship Section panel remains the same as 2021, with the trio of Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb and Dr Rob Wiffin tasked with separating the 20 contenders on Peter Graham's 'Hyperlink' set-work on Saturday 15th October at the Royal Albert Hall.

Cheltenham experience

Meanwhile a great deal of experience will be employed in Cheltenham on the weekend of Saturday 17th & 18th September.

Paul Holland, Ian Porthouse and Roger Webster will compare and contrast the bands in the First Section on Jams Curnow's, 'Trittico', whilst Brett Baker, Gary Davies and Chris King will look at who tackles the 'Ghosts, Goblins, Witches & Wizards' of Darrol Barry best in the Second Section.

John Maines, Brian Rostron and Sandy Smith will ponder the challenges Joseph Horvitz's 'Sinfonietta' in the Third Section, whilst David Ashworth joins Paul Holland and Roger Webster in picking a winner on Frederick Schjelderup's 'New Beginnings' in the Fourth Section.

All levels

Commenting on the appointments, Kapitol Promotions Managing Director, Philip Morris stated: "Each adjudicator that's been chosen for the Finals 2022 is extremely knowledgeable about brass banding, and this line-up is experienced in performing, conducting and adjudicating at all levels."

However, the appointments have drawn some criticism with their lack of diversity, with one conductor telling 4BR. "Without a doubt there is a great deal of musical experience on show, but there is also a great deal of experience elsewhere too.

The modern banding movement is diverse in its make-up, so surely it would be good if this was reflected more."

Adjudicators:
Championship Section:

Dr Robert Childs
Dr Stephen Cobb
Dr Rob Wiffin

SECTION 1:

Paul Holland
Ian Porthouse
Roger Webster

SECTION 2:

Brett Baker
Gary Davies
Chris King

SECTION 3:

John Maines
Brian Rostron
Sandy Smith

SECTION 4:


David Ashworth
Paul Holland
Roger Webster

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

German

German offer of national singularity

July 7 • The organisers of the German National Championships will welcome bands to take part in its top section contest this year.

Comber

Comber Brass puts on Royal performance

July 7 • There was a royal seal of approval for the performance of Comber Brass recently.

Ralph Brill

Brill appointment at Dunaskin Doon

July 7 • The hugely experienced Ralph Brill becomes Resident Conductor at Dunaskin Doon Band.

Kaptil

Adjudication panels announced for National Finals

July 7 • The list of adjudicators for the London and Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

What's on »

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

Vacancies »

Newmount Brass

July 6 • Newmount Brass has a vacancy for a Music Director . . We are a very friendly, non-contesting brass band. Looking for a Musical Director to join in September 2022.. . Rehearsals are at Newmount Methodist Church, Littleover, Derby, DE23 1PS on Wednesday 7.30pm

Crofton Silver Band

July 6 • Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for an Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Chelmsford Silver Band

July 6 • Front Row Cornet. Friendly, active and non-competition band established 72 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended averaging 28 members and held on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist church Chelmsford.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top