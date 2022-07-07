Adjudication panels announced for National Finals

The list of adjudicators for the London and Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

Kapitol Promotions has announced the adjudication panels for the 2022 National Finals in London and Cheltenham.

The Championship Section panel remains the same as 2021, with the trio of Dr Robert Childs, Dr Stephen Cobb and Dr Rob Wiffin tasked with separating the 20 contenders on Peter Graham's 'Hyperlink' set-work on Saturday 15th October at the Royal Albert Hall.

Cheltenham experience

Meanwhile a great deal of experience will be employed in Cheltenham on the weekend of Saturday 17th & 18th September.

Paul Holland, Ian Porthouse and Roger Webster will compare and contrast the bands in the First Section on Jams Curnow's, 'Trittico', whilst Brett Baker, Gary Davies and Chris King will look at who tackles the 'Ghosts, Goblins, Witches & Wizards' of Darrol Barry best in the Second Section.

John Maines, Brian Rostron and Sandy Smith will ponder the challenges Joseph Horvitz's 'Sinfonietta' in the Third Section, whilst David Ashworth joins Paul Holland and Roger Webster in picking a winner on Frederick Schjelderup's 'New Beginnings' in the Fourth Section.

All levels

Commenting on the appointments, Kapitol Promotions Managing Director, Philip Morris stated: "Each adjudicator that's been chosen for the Finals 2022 is extremely knowledgeable about brass banding, and this line-up is experienced in performing, conducting and adjudicating at all levels."

However, the appointments have drawn some criticism with their lack of diversity, with one conductor telling 4BR. "Without a doubt there is a great deal of musical experience on show, but there is also a great deal of experience elsewhere too.

The modern banding movement is diverse in its make-up, so surely it would be good if this was reflected more."

