                 

*
banner

News

Comber Brass puts on Royal performance

There was a royal seal of approval for the performance of Comber Brass recently.

Comber
  The Princess Royal certainly enjoyed the performance

Thursday, 07 July 2022

        

Members of Comber Brass performed for a Royal visitor at Hillsborough Castle in County Down recently.

Princess Royal

One of the five historic Royal Palaces in the UK, and the only one situated in Northern Ireland, it is currently used as the official residence of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Its current incumbent, Brandon Lewis MP welcomed the band as they performed for guest of honour, The Princess Royal Princess Anne and numerous dignitaries at the first garden party to be held there since the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Also enjoying the performance under conductor, Stuart Adair, which included a special version of Snow Patrol's 'Run', were several hundred guests from the community and public sector workers from across Northern Ireland who were being honoured their contributions to society.

Privileged

Speaking about the occasion, the band stated: "We were privileged to return to Hillsborough Castle for a garden party where we got play for and meet Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal."

        

TAGS: Comber Silver Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

German

German offer of national singularity

July 7 • The organisers of the German National Championships will welcome bands to take part in its top section contest this year.

Comber

Comber Brass puts on Royal performance

July 7 • There was a royal seal of approval for the performance of Comber Brass recently.

Ralph Brill

Brill appointment at Dunaskin Doon

July 7 • The hugely experienced Ralph Brill becomes Resident Conductor at Dunaskin Doon Band.

Kaptil

Adjudication panels announced for National Finals

July 7 • The list of adjudicators for the London and Cheltenham National Finals has been announced.

What's on »

Derwent Brass - THIS IS DERWENT 30! Gala Concert

Saturday 9 July • Allestree Woodlands School Theatre, Blenheim Drive, Allestree, Derby DE22 2LW

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Summer Music Sunday - RHS Harlow Carr Gardens

Sunday 10 July • RHS Harlow Carr Gardens. Crag Lane. Harrogate. HG3 1QB HG3 1QB

Thundersley Brass Band - 'Best of British' themed Summer Concert

Sunday 10 July • Richmond Hall,. Richmond Avenue. Benfleet. Essex SS7 5HA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 10 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Otterbourne Brass -

Sunday 10 July • Chandlers Ford Methodist Church so532gj

Vacancies »

Newmount Brass

July 6 • Newmount Brass has a vacancy for a Music Director . . We are a very friendly, non-contesting brass band. Looking for a Musical Director to join in September 2022.. . Rehearsals are at Newmount Methodist Church, Littleover, Derby, DE23 1PS on Wednesday 7.30pm

Crofton Silver Band

July 6 • Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for an Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Chelmsford Silver Band

July 6 • Front Row Cornet. Friendly, active and non-competition band established 72 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended averaging 28 members and held on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist church Chelmsford.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top