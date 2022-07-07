Comber Brass puts on Royal performance

There was a royal seal of approval for the performance of Comber Brass recently.

Members of Comber Brass performed for a Royal visitor at Hillsborough Castle in County Down recently.

Princess Royal

One of the five historic Royal Palaces in the UK, and the only one situated in Northern Ireland, it is currently used as the official residence of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Its current incumbent, Brandon Lewis MP welcomed the band as they performed for guest of honour, The Princess Royal Princess Anne and numerous dignitaries at the first garden party to be held there since the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Also enjoying the performance under conductor, Stuart Adair, which included a special version of Snow Patrol's 'Run', were several hundred guests from the community and public sector workers from across Northern Ireland who were being honoured their contributions to society.

Privileged

Speaking about the occasion, the band stated: "We were privileged to return to Hillsborough Castle for a garden party where we got play for and meet Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal."